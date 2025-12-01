 My Biggest Question from Yesterday | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My Biggest Question from Yesterday

DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

We? What the **** we?
Club Member
Joined
Oct 13, 2004
Messages
48,080
Reaction score
20,062
Location
Northern Virginia
After the Butler INT they took over at the NO42. 1:08 in half, first play is a 9 yard run and they call a ****ing timeout (last of the half). They get stuffed and then a 5 yard pass to Washington for a first down to the NO29 with 24 seconds left.

I understand who Tua is and that they don’t have many weapons. But what, honestly, the **** was running the clock down to kick a FG to end the half?

If McD doesn’t trust Tua, why is he being played?
 
DuderinoN703 said:
If McD doesn’t trust Tua, why is he being played?
Click to expand...

That's the big issue. That's the #1 question for the organization.
How can we have this "executive team" that keeps playing Tua, and by the way keeps Wilson and Ewers on the roster, and is not right now getting that QB room fixed.
You've hit on the head, and the only explanation is they are incapable, incompetent scumbags.
 
Well Tua being bad doesn't mean he's not our best QB.

It was a depressing sequence that shows perfectly how far within ourselves we're playing on offense.

Imagine the offense sinking so far from 'that' Broncos game only two years ago... It's really quite amazing.
 
Also they were playing the deep ball over the top. All Tua has to do is throw the ball a little harder and short, to the shoulder. Should have been an easy adjustment. Yet another sign we are throwing to spots, not to where the best position would be....and the entire league knows this. Tua should have had a couple more ints, besides the one he had due to this. He got very lucky on a few throws.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom