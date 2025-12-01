My Biggest Question from Yesterday

DuderinoN703
We? What the **** we?
Club Member
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2004
- Messages
- 48,080
- Reaction score
- 20,062
- Location
- Northern Virginia
After the Butler INT they took over at the NO42. 1:08 in half, first play is a 9 yard run and they call a ****ing timeout (last of the half). They get stuffed and then a 5 yard pass to Washington for a first down to the NO29 with 24 seconds left.
I understand who Tua is and that they don’t have many weapons. But what, honestly, the **** was running the clock down to kick a FG to end the half?
If McD doesn’t trust Tua, why is he being played?
I understand who Tua is and that they don’t have many weapons. But what, honestly, the **** was running the clock down to kick a FG to end the half?
If McD doesn’t trust Tua, why is he being played?