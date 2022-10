They should add an 19th week to the NFL schedule and add a second bye week.



Create a scheduling structure in which Thursday night games are always featuring teams coming off a bye. Your only obstacle there would be weeks 2 and 3, you don't want to start bye weeks after the first game.



In general I agree though, I don't like the idea of NFL players playing two games in four days, solely for the benefit of NFL owners and fans.



They need to expand the rosters as well.