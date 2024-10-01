 My conspiracy theory... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My conspiracy theory...

Avigatorx

Avigatorx

Ohana
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
16,074
Reaction score
25,970
Location
Ft. Myers
Ive been here a while and dont start many threads.

This is my first half-time post and its a doozy....

My theory is that after Tua went down, Ross told McDaniel to tank the season.

I cant fathom how they can be so bad, so indifferent about being bad, and continue to do the same **** that keeps them that way.

This is my theory and Im sticking to it.
 
Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.

Or something like that.
 
Mcdaniels has always sucked. He had a trick, it got solved, and now he doubled down. It's like when we doubled down on the Wildcat with Pat White.
 
