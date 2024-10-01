My conspiracy theory...

Avigatorx
Ive been here a while and dont start many threads.
This is my first half-time post and its a doozy....
My theory is that after Tua went down, Ross told McDaniel to tank the season.
I cant fathom how they can be so bad, so indifferent about being bad, and continue to do the same **** that keeps them that way.
This is my theory and Im sticking to it.
