my current mock

utahphinsfan

Siaki Ika (DT Baylor) at 51
Duncan (ORT Maryland) at 84
Durham (TE Purdue) at 197
Developmental Edge or CB in the 7th

p.s. I would look strongly at drafting Joe Milton (QB Tennessee) in 2024 regardless of how Tua does. He IMO is already better than White & Skylar.
 
