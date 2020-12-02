My Dolphins Christmas Tree!

It's December 1, and for me, that means Fins up, trees up!I had this idea come to me a few years ago, and have been slowly growing it ever since, trying to add an ornament or two each year. It's hard to photograph, but its got white lights, helmet lights, as well as orange (Halloween) lights strung though out.I was surprised to find just how many Dolphins Christmas items are out there with some searching, with the exception of the aqua color tree, everything else is authentic licensed merch.It has definitely helped to lift my spirits when I put it up each year, especially when the prospect of playoffs is a real possibility. I would definitely encourage everyone here to make one (assuming significant others will allow)!