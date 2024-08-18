My favorite play on offense last night - Tua

Wasn’t the beautiful fade to River, nor the 58 yard run by Brooks.



Very simply, it was Tua extending the play w enough quickness to buy a split extra second to get a dump off that went for positive yards. Why such a big deal?



Because last year, chubby Tua would not have made that play. The ball would have wound up in the dirt. No way, no how. He slimmed down and it showed big time on that play.



Many here have conflated the slim down argument w “running QB”. We know he’s not a running QB and advocating for him to slim down to be able to extend plays did not equate to “running”.



Last year there were times he was flushed from the pocket and guys that looked as if they’d swallowed a bison before the game were running him down and he’d have to throw it away because they were gaining on him.



That’s not gonna happen this year and we saw a great example of what he used to be able to do and what he will be able to do again - buy a little time when **** goes sideways. Only now, he’s a more accomplished player and in total command of the offense. Expect some of these plays to be back breakers for a defense this year.



The getting larger to be able to withstand punishment never made sense to me considering his injuries of concern in the NFL have been blows to the head. I’m glad they worked on this. It’s the right thing for his game and I couldn’t be happier about it.



Fins up!