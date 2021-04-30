My favorite players for us still on the board for night two

Still plenty of good/great talent on the board for tonight guys and some of those players I really like are,



Williams-might be the best RB of this class. Jets could take him at 34 but if they don't then he could be the pick at 36



Dickerson-Best center in this draft and he's a beast. Worry about his injuries but we're taking a chance on Phillips so why not him?



Elijah Moore-I was shock GB didn't take him. Not sure we'd go WR again but man, imagine him and Waddle out there together.



Humphrey-A week one ready to start center



Meinerz-Can play guard and maybe center as well



Jenkins-Could start at RT moving Hunt to RG



Moehrig-Top safety in this draft. Very surprise is still there



I know there's more but just wanted to put a few names out there. Feel free to add to the list