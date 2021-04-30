 My favorite players for us still on the board for night two | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My favorite players for us still on the board for night two

Still plenty of good/great talent on the board for tonight guys and some of those players I really like are,

Williams-might be the best RB of this class. Jets could take him at 34 but if they don't then he could be the pick at 36

Dickerson-Best center in this draft and he's a beast. Worry about his injuries but we're taking a chance on Phillips so why not him?

Elijah Moore-I was shock GB didn't take him. Not sure we'd go WR again but man, imagine him and Waddle out there together.

Humphrey-A week one ready to start center

Meinerz-Can play guard and maybe center as well

Jenkins-Could start at RT moving Hunt to RG

Moehrig-Top safety in this draft. Very surprise is still there

I know there's more but just wanted to put a few names out there. Feel free to add to the list
 
I think solidifying the line with Tevin Jenkins at RT and getting Quinn Meinerz C in round 2 would be a home run....and give us one big and very nasty O-line.

Dickerson’s injury history is bothersome for me.
 
I like just about all those guys, Williams would be my top target and i would consider moving up from 36 to get him.

The issue i have is im very greedy lol. I would love for us somehow to pull of the following.

Jenkins
Dickerson / Humphrey
Ideally Williams but wont happen with the above 2 choices so i would look at maybe Gainwell at 81 (Not sure hes worth that high but we have nothing till the 5th) or later on Hubbard

Outside those i like.

3rd and beyond
LB Browning / Moses (What has happened to Moses i thought he was highly rated, did he have a mare of a season or is he just not that good? or did he not recover well from injury?)

What about Joseph Ossai? Double down on edge.

If we dont get a T how about a later round G and keep Hunt at T.

G Wyatt Davis
G Deonte Brown

Also like S Cisco.
 
You basically nailed most of my targets in round 2.
 
weren't people mocking Teven Jenkins to us at #18?

what's going on with JO-K?

Christian Barmore?

I'm not saying for us, I'm just saying there are many first round grade guys still around.
 
As much as I’d love to as some good OL talent at 36, if Williams is there he has to be the pick. There’s a huge and I mean huge drop off after him.
 
I would not object if we took Jenkins at 36 and then moved up 2B and our third to grab Moehrig or Moore.
 
Round 2 needs to be offense. If we take another d line or defensive back it’ll be beyond frustrating! Catch the offense up to the defense Flo
 
well the list was just for Miami......other than a safety I'd go offense only.
 
like I said, only the jets stand on our way so I hope they pass on him.
 
