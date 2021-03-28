 My fear with picks #5 / #6 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My fear with picks #5 / #6

P

Pneumo

So the trades that happened aside, we sit at #6 and I’m now worried that #4 will go with Pitt, and #5 will go Chase 😳
Yup, I’m aware Smith and Waddle are there but I’m really hoping for Pitt or Chase. There is chatter amongst the Falcons forum that they wouldn’t be surprised if they trade out of #4 to a QB hungry team. Also, the census I get is they would not like Chase, as he is just a clone of Julio and they would just be making a $$ savings move by taking him. They expect Julio to be gone...so if anything it will be a trade out or grabbing Pitt
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Pneumo said:
So the trades that happened aside, we sit at #6 and I’m now worried that #4 will go with Pitt, and #5 will go Chase 😳
Yup, I’m aware Smith and Waddle are there but I’m really hoping for Pitt or Chase. There is chatter amongst the Falcons forum that they wouldn’t be surprised if they trade out of #4 to a QB hungry team. Also, the census I get is they would not like Chase, as he is just a clone of Julio and they would just be making a $$ savings move by taking him. They expect Julio to be gone...so if anything it will be a trade out or grabbing Pitt
Just say no to Pitts..before us LOL
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

I can understand but we legit have 5 players that are huge picks for us. Pitts, Chase, Parsons, Smith, Waddle will all have immediate impact.

I personally would like to see us taking Pitts if we stay at 6 - If he is gone I a would love to see Parsons in Flo's D.

I can also see us trading with Carolina and still having the ability to take one of these premium talents there.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

To make things worse I just read an article about Detroit wanting a WR at #7. It speculated they felt Miami traded back up to six with Detroit in mind. To me if true, Miami won't trade out of six. They'll keep it to ensure they get there guy. Unless of course a QB falls and Grier gets a tremendous offer.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Everybody is blowing smoke but one thing you know for sure those top 3 QBs are coming off the board lickety-split.

That leaves 2 picks in front of us where non QBs could be grabbed.

Based on that I sure don't see how Pitts is a lock at 6.

And there's an outside chance Chase is also gone.

Seems some are speculating on 4 or 5 (!) QBs at the top. I don't see that.

Just sayin' our pick at 6 isn't locked in because we no longer control the possibilities as we did a few days ago...
 
