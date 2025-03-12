 My Fears of What This Offseason Means | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My Fears of What This Offseason Means

BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

At first, I've been happy that we aren't mortgaging the future for current salaries. Now I'm worried. What if Ross has agreed to a "re-tooling", but he wants to have Grier and McDaniel to run it and plans for them to continue running the show for a long time?
 
I said this. With the roster the way it was I didn't think it was a one year deal. I think their must win year is 2026, not now
 
I am of the opinion that the reason that Grier and McDaniel aren't mortgaging the future is because Ross isn't allowing them to. I believe he's basically giving them one year to get the ship properly headed in the direction they chose back in 2022...or else.
 
Busch Beer GIF by Busch
 
Unlikely a long time… he’s likely giving McD this year to create a playoff win and next at TOPS to go to the championship game and beyond…Ross is old - he makes $ on the Dolphins no matter what! So he doesn’t care that much imho. But he wants to shut up the critics a bit maybe…I actually agree at this point….i am not a Tua hater but I also believe he’s too fragile… Joe Montana had the whole machine so he could win big! Todays NFL seems to require a mobile elusive QB that makes the D pay semimonthly no matter what….. Tua lacks this dimension - great running game and protection might be an anyedote…

So yeah Miami needs a big back or two a bigtime TE and 4 or 5 defensive players to put it together more…let’s see - it’s tough to be a dolphin fan and unfortunately I simply cannot choose any of the other 31 to care for at all!
 
Grier is the forever Czar. McGenius is boy wonder. There will be no shake up regardless of the 2025 outcome. Neither are on the “hot seat” and they have two of the most secure jobs in the league. Ross likes stability in his old age. He wants to turn a modest profit (for ego and posterities sake) and entertain guests in his suite during his twilight years. Sometimes good enough is just good enough.
 
I agree with you and I think that's what it is.
Problem is. Why give Grier and McDaniel an extra year and at the same time handcuff them in what they can do in that year ?
If Ross doesn't trust them fully, he might as well fire them at the end of last season, if he does trust them then why limit what they can do and set them up with failure with restrictions on who to resign, who to add, cut and draft.
At some point Grier and McDaniel can se the writing in the wall and do a half ass job, collecting paycheck and not looking after improving the roster and team.
But this seems very Ross like
.not fully commiting and putting both feet in the hot tub.
 
This.

Everyone acting like this is a “prove it” year for McDaniel and Grier is coping. There is no chance this is how we’d approach the offseason if this were a “prove it” season. And there’s also no way Ross would keep Grier and McDaniel but handcuff them so badly that they can’t sign a single major free agent — what would be the point of giving them another year?

Grier and McDaniel are preparing for a post-Tua, post-Tyreek, post-Ramsey rebuild. That is the only way to interpret our free agency approach.
 
I cannot speak with any conviction on the thought processes of the owner.
 
I somewhat agree. Grier also spent all the cash on some bad contracts.

None of the free agents we couldn't afford, or the draft picks are fixing Tua...
 
They obviously convinced Ross it’s just awful luck that Tua’s brain doesn’t work and he can’t stay healthy, so they need to run it back with the same coaches and concept but a better QB, and the only way to do that is to take their medicine for a year to clear the books of the older, highly priced vets.

All of that is stupid and wrong, but that’s the only read on the situation that makes any sense.
 
Have you or anyone else here even considered the fact that the Dolphins 2025 cap is in such horrendous shape that signing big name big money guys is not really an option? Yes they freed up some cash with Chubb and Armstead downgrading their money, but even so Miami is so buried in cap hell that signing big money guys is not an option. Most of the Fins opportunity to reduce their cap figure right now at start of free agency is just not available until post June 1 cuts, basically after free agency and the draft.
 
No. That’s not how the cap works. Signing big name big money guys is always an option because you can always push cap hits into future years. The Eagles and Saints have been doing it for years, and even more teams are doing it this offseason because it’s a copycat league and the Eagles just won a Super Bowl doing it.
 
