My fellow Dolphin fans make me laugh

The Baltimore game was a resounding thud, but in all honesty, I put more of it on Fangio and the Defense than I do McD. It seems to me, that Miami came out looking good, and we actually had a game on our hands after the 1st qtr but IMO the tide turned when X went down and Eli Apple decided to forget coverages on some calls, and flat out get burnt on others. It seems to me that Fangio gets a little bit more of a pass when our D shits the bed and I can’t quite figure out why.



At this point, here’s what I think I know: Coming into 2023, we had a QB that most in the media and plenty within our own fanbase didn’t think could play an entire season healthy. To add to that, he was entering the season with a still patchwork O-line and a new Oline coach that was universally seen as a horrible hire by McD. To add to that even more, our thin O-line has been beset by injuries all season and still clearly lacks the depth necessary to be considered an above average unit.



With all of that being said, McD has crafted an offense that has seen Tua start the first 16 games of the season, Butch Barry gets an “A” from me in coaching up what he’s had to work with, and Miami is 1 win away from securing the #2 overall seed in the AFC.



My overall feeling on Tua: Heading into the last week of the season, Tua has a really good shot at leading the league in passing yardage as well as completion percentage. He would become only the 8th QB in NFL history to accomplish such a feat and the first one to do it since Drew Brees. I find it INSANE that there’s Dolphin fans out there wanting to move on at the QB position. To me, Tua has proven this season that he can stay healthy and play above average football on a team that still has sizable O-line issues. The kid isn’t perfect, but he’s a young, Pro Bowl level QB and instead of hitting the reset button at QB, I think the only intelligent decision Miami can make is to give Tua his next contract and invest more draft capital in giving him a dependable O-Line to work behind.



My feelings on McD: In his 2nd year as HC, he has delivered at minimum 11 wins and a 2nd consecutive playoff birth. I think we’re beating Buffalo on Sunday so there’s still an opportunity here that he gives us 12 wins, a #2 seed and all of our playoff games at home with the exception of possibly having to play the AFC title game on the road in Baltimore. The Ravens are the absolute class of the NFL right now. If you want to fire McD because he hasn’t gotten Miami on Baltimore’s level less than 2 full seasons into his head coaching career, then you and I will be unable to have a constructive conversation on the matter as it is clear that you have your head lodged way up your own ass.



Overall, unfortunately due to a real shitty run of injuries, the season may not end as most of us had hoped. At some point, too many injuries at multiple positions take a toll on a team and it affects the final product. While I’m still very confident that Miami can answer the bell on Sunday night and give us one more reason to hope, I’m well aware of how beat up this team is and understand that it ultimately might cost us what looked like a very promising post season run just a few weeks ago.



Either way, I’m not ready to pull the plug on Tua and/or McD. In fact, I find all that talk to be completely and utterly moronic, and I just can’t find nicer words to describe that mentality. If you wanna go watch Jim Harbaugh coach next season, go buy a Michigan hat and quit bringing that bullshit in here. Miami has its coach, it has their QB, and come Sunday night, I’ll be in my regular gameday Fins gear with a cold beer(s) in hand ready to celebrate an AFC East championship while being absolutely thrilled to be hosting our first 2 playoff games within the warm confines of Hard Rock Stadium. And if that doesn’t happen you ask? Well, I’ll lick my wounds and get ready to watch the Fins head to KC so they can send the defending SB champs packing in Round 1.



Lastly, let it be known that I DO NOT believe this coach, QB, or team deserve blind loyalty. But what I do feel THEY HAVE EARNED is a fan base with a backbone and the intestinal fortitude to recognize the accomplishments and growth of the last 2 seasons, the potential the future holds, and the ability to shelve all of the knee jerk negativity bullshit and decide if they’re gonna ride or die into season 3 for this group. If not, there’s no shame in that. Just state that you’re done and actually stick by that statement. I’m here for what comes next. If you’re not, kindly move along as I wish you nothing but good luck in your future rooting endeavors.