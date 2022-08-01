 My first Dolphins jersey! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My first Dolphins jersey!

Went and picked up a Holland jersey as he is my favorite player on the team.
Never had a team jersey before so it feels nice :)
Looking forward to wearing this to the Baltimore game!

Anyone else getting or has gotten a jersey for new players on the team?

I got a Terry Kirby jersey after his rookie season!
 
Went and picked up a Holland jersey as he is my favorite player on the team.
Never had a team jersey before so it feels nice :)
Looking forward to wearing this to the Baltimore game!

Anyone else getting or has gotten a jersey for new players on the team?

Congratulations! That is a beautiful jersey to lose your jersey virginity to.
 
Other than that I have my signed Marino (fave dolphin) and signed Offerdahl (fave defensive player) jerseys a'hangin' in the closet.
 
Have only 1. Marino! Got it 25 years ago and still wear it for every game even if I'm just sitting on the couch watching. No screen printing, fully stitched high end one. Believe it or not I got it at Walmart for $37.
 
