 My first mock draft using TDN

My first mock draft using TDN

R

rafael

Joined
Aug 29, 2002
  • 10.​


    Miami Dolphins

    Penei Sewell
    OT, Oregon

  • 11.​


    Miami Dolphins

    DeVonta Smith
    WR, Alabama

  • 35.​


    Miami Dolphins

    Creed Humphrey
    IOL, Oklahoma

  • 36.​

    Miami Dolphins

    Javonte Williams RB, North Carolina

  • 42.​

    Miami Dolphins

    Amon-Ra St. Brown
    WR, USC


  • 64.​

    Miami Dolphins

    Patrick Jones II
    EDGE, Pittsburgh

  • 88.​

    Miami Dolphins

    Kenneth Gainwell
    RB, Memphis

  • 111.​

    Miami Dolphins

    Jaelon Darden
    WR, North Texas

  • 165.​

    Miami Dolphins

    Osa Odighizuwa
    EDGE, UCLA

  • 194.​

    Miami Dolphins

    Bobby Brown III
    IDL, Texas A&M

  • I did move around with multiple trades. I had dropped down to #10 thinking I'd get Smith but then Peneii was unexpectedly still on the board. I was able to trade back up to #11 using #23 and some of what I got from the earlier trade down.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

Joined
Nov 24, 2016
It's not so bad...but,

There's no way I don't pick the LB from Tulsa with my second 1st rounder...and there's no way I don't pick the best available playmaker with my first 1st rounder.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Joined
May 27, 2005
Not sure when the ratings will change, but getting Patrick Jones in the 3rd round would be a major steal.

That would be an A++ draft for sure.
 
