My first mock draft using TDN

10.
Miami Dolphins
Penei Sewell
OT, Oregon
11.
Miami Dolphins
DeVonta Smith
WR, Alabama
35.
Miami Dolphins
Creed Humphrey
IOL, Oklahoma
36.Miami Dolphins
Javonte Williams RB, North Carolina
42.Miami Dolphins
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR, USC
64.Miami Dolphins
Patrick Jones II
EDGE, Pittsburgh
88.Miami Dolphins
Kenneth Gainwell
RB, Memphis
111.Miami Dolphins
Jaelon Darden
WR, North Texas
165.Miami Dolphins
Osa Odighizuwa
EDGE, UCLA
194.Miami Dolphins
Bobby Brown III
IDL, Texas A&M
- I did move around with multiple trades. I had dropped down to #10 thinking I'd get Smith but then Peneii was unexpectedly still on the board. I was able to trade back up to #11 using #23 and some of what I got from the earlier trade down.