My First Mock

Here it goes. First to free agency.



Byron Jones CB (estimated $17 million)

Joe Thuney G (estimated $14 million)

DJ Reader DT (estimated $8-10 million)

Conner McGovern C (estimated $8 million)

Shaq Lawson DE (estimated $8-10 million)

Frank Gore RB (estimated $1.5 million)



That's about $58 million, although who really knows what the market bears.



Draft (no trades)



1. (5) Justin Herbert, QB Oregon

At first I didn't buy into the Tua to Washington rumors, but it makes sense. If healthy, and that's looking good for Tua, he is a better quarterback than Dwayne Haskins. If Tua pans out, Washington can get value down the road for Haskins. I do buy into Miami's interest in Herbert. I still think he's the third best quarterback in this class. Some bad tape, but lots of talent to work with as well. He could sit for half a season behind Ryan Fitzpatrick while he learns the ropes.



1. (18) Austin Jackson, OT USC

The top four tackles are going to fly off the board. I've seen mocks that have Andrew Thomas near #18. If he gets close, and I'm Miami, I'd look to trade up. Jackson is a slight reach here, but has as much upside as any tackle in this draft. I don't think he makes it to #26.



1. (26) Jonathan Taylor, RB Wisconsin

Taylor has great vision, quickness and power and would substantially upgrade Miami's running game.



2. (39) Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

Even though the team added Lawson in my scenario, Miami still needs pass rushers. Weaver could sneak into the first round and, initially, be a rotation player for the Dolphins.



2. (56) Antoine Winfield, S, Minnesota

Even before the release of Reshad Jones, the Dolphins needed help at safety. I considered Xavier McKinney at #26, but opted to get the running back there.



3. (70) Michael Pittman, WR, USC

The Dolphins go back to USC for a 6-4 wideout to add to what could be an impressive wide receiver group.



4 (141) Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

With their first compensatory pick, Miami takes a tight end who came on late for LSU. Moss, the son of Randy Moss, adds depth at tight end.



5. (153) Trey Adams, OT, Washington

Once considered a first round talent, prior to injuries, Adams adds depth at tackle.



5 (154) Shane Lemieux, OG Oregon

Miami goes back-to-back offensive line.



5. (173) A.J. Green, CB Oklahoma State

The Dolphins nab a 6-2 corner to finish off their trio of 5th rounders.



6. (185) Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State

Miami adds depth at safety.



7. (227) James Morgan, QB, Florida International

The Dolphins worked out Morgan and take a chance on him late.



7. (246) Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame

Team continues to provide competition at safety.



7. (251) Jon Runyan, G, Michigan

Miami finishes off the draft with another offensive line selection.