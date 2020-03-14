My First Mock

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Here it goes. First to free agency.

Byron Jones CB (estimated $17 million)
Joe Thuney G (estimated $14 million)
DJ Reader DT (estimated $8-10 million)
Conner McGovern C (estimated $8 million)
Shaq Lawson DE (estimated $8-10 million)
Frank Gore RB (estimated $1.5 million)

That's about $58 million, although who really knows what the market bears.

Draft (no trades)

1. (5) Justin Herbert, QB Oregon
At first I didn't buy into the Tua to Washington rumors, but it makes sense. If healthy, and that's looking good for Tua, he is a better quarterback than Dwayne Haskins. If Tua pans out, Washington can get value down the road for Haskins. I do buy into Miami's interest in Herbert. I still think he's the third best quarterback in this class. Some bad tape, but lots of talent to work with as well. He could sit for half a season behind Ryan Fitzpatrick while he learns the ropes.

1. (18) Austin Jackson, OT USC
The top four tackles are going to fly off the board. I've seen mocks that have Andrew Thomas near #18. If he gets close, and I'm Miami, I'd look to trade up. Jackson is a slight reach here, but has as much upside as any tackle in this draft. I don't think he makes it to #26.

1. (26) Jonathan Taylor, RB Wisconsin
Taylor has great vision, quickness and power and would substantially upgrade Miami's running game.

2. (39) Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State
Even though the team added Lawson in my scenario, Miami still needs pass rushers. Weaver could sneak into the first round and, initially, be a rotation player for the Dolphins.

2. (56) Antoine Winfield, S, Minnesota
Even before the release of Reshad Jones, the Dolphins needed help at safety. I considered Xavier McKinney at #26, but opted to get the running back there.

3. (70) Michael Pittman, WR, USC
The Dolphins go back to USC for a 6-4 wideout to add to what could be an impressive wide receiver group.

4 (141) Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
With their first compensatory pick, Miami takes a tight end who came on late for LSU. Moss, the son of Randy Moss, adds depth at tight end.

5. (153) Trey Adams, OT, Washington
Once considered a first round talent, prior to injuries, Adams adds depth at tackle.

5 (154) Shane Lemieux, OG Oregon
Miami goes back-to-back offensive line.

5. (173) A.J. Green, CB Oklahoma State
The Dolphins nab a 6-2 corner to finish off their trio of 5th rounders.

6. (185) Jordan Fuller, S, Ohio State
Miami adds depth at safety.

7. (227) James Morgan, QB, Florida International
The Dolphins worked out Morgan and take a chance on him late.

7. (246) Jalen Elliott, S, Notre Dame
Team continues to provide competition at safety.

7. (251) Jon Runyan, G, Michigan
Miami finishes off the draft with another offensive line selection.
 
SCOTTY

Give me D obbins instead of Taylor and I feel you have the best FA/draft mock so far.
Also, what are your about T Johnson on a prove it deal over Jones at 17m?
Also I like grabbing Morgan late. I want to go into TC with 6 QBs!
 
SCOTTY

Also I see reader getting at least 12m. 8 to 10 seems a bit optimistic maybe?
 
LargoFin

Very good first round. I would take Kvon Wallace in the second over Winfield. Basically I would target only KVon Wallace at safety. I don't think Curtis Weaver or any DE is a day 2 worthy prospect. I would not draft a 6-2 DE.
Fins will have a problem finding a RT if they don't take Wills or Whirfs at 5.
 
S

LargoFin said:
Very good first round. I would take Kvon Wallace in the second over Winfield. Basically I would target only KVon Wallace at safety. I don't think Curtis Weaver or any DE is a day 2 worthy prospect. I would not draft a 6-2 DE.
Fins will have a problem finding a RT if they don't take Wills or Whirfs at 5.
Not ideal, but Miami could go with Davis for one more year at right tackle.
 
