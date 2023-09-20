 My First Trip to Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My First Trip to Miami

My son and I are flying into Miami on October 28th for the game against New England. We are staying near the airport any advice would be much appreciated. Distance to Hard Rock and the best place to get stone craps. Go Fins.
 
Which airport? FLL or MIA?

And I don't think you want stone craps. That could be really embarrassing.

If you're flying into Fort Lauderdale, you could stay at the Hard Rock Hotel. I am sure they probably have a shuttle service to the stadium, which is about 8-10 miles away. But also depends on what type of scenery you would like. Several hotels on 17th Street Causeway are on the intercoastal waterway and have marinas that are nice to frequent. May also depend on your budget.
 
