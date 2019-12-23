My frustrations....Please read

I have wrote some posts after our last few wins angry about those wins. I know you all understand the frustrations we all have felt for what seems like forever. At 47 years old I have gone from a fan who never missed a game on tv to a fan who watches when I can. I have watched my 15 year old son who started a Dolphins Fan because Dad was. Then when he realized they stink he rooted elsewhere like any other kid would. I teach in a high school. I have seen 1 dolphins fan the past 10 years.



All I want is for this team to turn things around. The coaching seems to be there. Check! We have an owner who is not afraid to spend money. Check!



Who knows on the front office. We NEED a quarterback.



All I want is for this team to be relevant again.



Have a happy holiday fellow fans