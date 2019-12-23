My frustrations

Dolfansal

Dolfansal

I have wrote some posts after our last few wins angry about those wins. I know you all understand the frustrations we all have felt for what seems like forever. At 47 years old I have gone from a fan who never missed a game on tv to a fan who watches when I can. I have watched my 15 year old son who started a Dolphins Fan because Dad was. Then when he realized they stink he rooted elsewhere like any other kid would. I teach in a high school. I have seen 1 dolphins fan the past 10 years.

All I want is for this team to turn things around. The coaching seems to be there. Check! We have an owner who is not afraid to spend money. Check!

Who knows on the front office. We NEED a quarterback.

All I want is for this team to be relevant again.

Have a happy holiday fellow fans
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Next two drafts will define this franchise for a long time. I believe in the coaching staff. I want to believe in Grier but he’s gotta prove it over the next two drafts.
 
emoticon

emoticon

It's ok to be frustrated, but when you're rooting for your team to lose you've gone down a slippery slope. This is because your wishes are in direct contradiction with the players and coaches trying their hardest to win so their careers can continue and their $$$ will keep coming in.
 
dol-phan007

Some will say we can trade up and get who we want. Some will say you can still get a good player at the 5th pick. For those people who say that, you are right but imagine the possibilities of what could have happened with 2 less wins. If we were drafting #1 we would not have to trade up and get to keep all of those picks to better the team or we could trade back a couple picks and still get the guy we want but now we acquire more 1st and 2nd rounders.

Yes we can get a good pick at 5 but the team would have greatly improved by losing yesterday.
 
andyahs

andyahs

So who's fault is that? People here act like fans rooting one way or the other influences the outcome.
 
dol-phan007

Not saying its anyone's fault. Of course the coaches and players are playing to win. As a fan and seeing the big picture of our future. It would benefit the team for a long time if we would have lost a meaningless game. No one is acting like they influence the game. They are stating their opinion on why we as a team would be better if we would have lost. And some are stating their opinion on why we should not lose.
 
SF Dolphin Fan

I hear you. My son also started out a Dolphins fan. His two favorite players were Landry and Ajayi. Now he is lukewarm, which is understandable.

I feel good about Flores and his staff. That is an absolute must to turn the team around.

This offseason should be fun and hopefully productive. We will probably still have to wait a couple of years for a winning team, but I think it's coming.
 
The Ghost

Some of you guys put way too much emphasis on the QB position. Not that it isn't critical, obviously it is, but so is having a quality roster.

The Patriots won the super bowl last year 10-3.

Lamar Jackson saw 4 QB's drafted ahead of him last year and he's likely going to walk away with an MVP and possible super bowl title in his second year.

The Chiefs and Texans scored franchise QB's without picking at the top of the draft, after the Bears did and failed.

The Dolphins have invested in the draft. Smartest decision possible for a rebuild. Expecting instant results is lazy. This takes time.

Some of you guys want to plug and play any QB so long as he's a top pick and expect things to just take off from there.

We haven't had a quality coach in 20+ years and now it appears we have one of the highest ilk. Let's see where that takes us.

Geez. Why be frustrated now?

Don't rain on my draft parade.
 
TeeMoney

TeeMoney

Which team has the bad QB? Or a Qb they didn't trade for?
 
