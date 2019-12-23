My frustrations

Some of you guys put way too much emphasis on the QB position. Not that it isn't critical, obviously it is, but so is having a quality roster.



The Patriots won the super bowl last year 10-3.



Lamar Jackson saw 4 QB's drafted ahead of him last year and he's likely going to walk away with an MVP and possible super bowl title in his second year.



The Chiefs and Texans scored franchise QB's without picking at the top of the draft, after the Bears did and failed.



The Dolphins have invested in the draft. Smartest decision possible for a rebuild. Expecting instant results is lazy. This takes time.



Some of you guys want to plug and play any QB so long as he's a top pick and expect things to just take off from there.



We haven't had a quality coach in 20+ years and now it appears we have one of the highest ilk. Let's see where that takes us.



Geez. Why be frustrated now?



Don't rain on my draft parade.