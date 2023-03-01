My Guess- Tua Gets the 5th Year Option and He Should Thank Austin Jackson and Iggy!

5th year option for AJ is $14mm. Doubt they exercise that. 5th year option for Iggy is $11mm, fire-able offense if they exercise that. If they don't exercise the 5th year option on Tua, the optics are they went 0-3 in the 2020 draft that they tanked for. Not all things in the NFL are done on a fully objective, what is best for the team basis. Sometimes teams (including Miami many times in the past) will knowingly overpay for a big ticket free agent to create buzz and fan interest, even though it is probably bad for the team longer term given the cap implications. Sometimes teams will start players based on their draft status, even though they are not the best on the roster for their job (AJ and Eichenberg are good examples). Things happen for all sorts of non-football related reasons. The case for giving Tua the 5th year option is grey. I understand both sides of the coin, and go back and forth. But if you are the Dolphins, and you are Grier, I think they sort of come out of this one saying "the whole thing is grey, but we can't take the optics of the look of potentially whiffing on the 2020 draft class, so we will just give Tua the 5th year option to quiet the noise and god forbid Tua makes it through the year OK and plays well, if we don't exercise the option then we have to pay even more for him in year 5 and we still have the same risk he gets hurt." Maybe I have become too cynical in my old age, or too cynical after watching this organization for the last 20 years, but my guess, this is how it plays out. Tua gets the 5th year option and it will be as much about optics as it is football.

PS if Tua looks good, option or no option, they will have the same dilemma with regard to signing him to a long term deal. Injuries are a risk for any player, but for most QBs, you know their career is not at risk. With Tua, I don't think there is ever a way to be comfortable. The Ravens I think are having a related quandry with Lamar Jackson. Hurt a lot, and the way he plays, you just don't know if he will be the same guy in a year or two.