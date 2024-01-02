 My List | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Good morning fellow Dolphin fans. Let me just say, I don't want anyone fired and this isn't a knee jerk reaction at 4:20pm on Sunday. I've had 2 days to let this sink in. I love McD and want him to be successful and coach us for the next 20 years, but my eyes are open now. It's all fun and games and great for hard knocks to joke around and mess with Dan on the sideline, but there has to come a time when you need to be the HC and tell your guys to get off the field. Losing by 30 with 3 min left in the game knowing you have the division championship on the line the following week is pretty good reason to get your key starters out. It's not college where you have 80 players on the team, but you better have a list of guys that absolutely have to come out. Here's mine:

Tua
Hill
Waddle
Armstead
Jackson
Eich (already lost Williams)
Mostert
Chubb
Wilkins
Sieler
Howard
Ramsey
Holland

They cannot be in the game, period. We were all probably shouting the same thing at the TV. How the f do we know this sitting on our couches? It's like MCD was in a bubble. That's how your turn one loss in to two or more. Nothing, I mean nothing good will come from keeping your key guys in down by 30 with 3 min left. This one is going to be hard to get over. Anyway, needed to post this for therapeutic purposes.
 
This is what happens when you have a young coach who is both the HC and a coordinator. Each job is huge in and of itself. I believe he was too focused on trying to score and lost the big picture.

He let the players tell him they wanted to stay in. What player would ever say, “it’s over take me out” in any sport. When baseball pitchers are getting shellacked they don’t volunteer to come off of the mound. The coach goes out there and says “you’re done”. Same w NHL goalies. Same w NFL players and any professional athlete because they have pride. They want one more play to do something.

McDaniel failed the team w poor leadership. He makes decisions on emotions too much. There have been tons of examples over 2 years now. He needs to mature and learn how to manage his guys and games. He’s been better this year at game management than last year but he’s still not good at it. As some pointed out, neither was Andy Reid in Philly etc.

I just can’t believe how delusional he was leaving those guys in w 3 min left. Had we been winning, bet your asses they all would have been on the bench. There is zero difference as a coach yet he let emotion get the best of him. And he knows it - he was gutted in his presser as he knows he royally ****ed up, Time Machine comment and all.

The org told him last year that he was “overly aggressive “ - those tendencies come out in the biggest games so far. HE gets the yips and does dumb things. He’s still a very incomplete product. My concern is he’s learning on the job and potentially wasting the best roster we’ve had in ages.
 
