Good morning fellow Dolphin fans. Let me just say, I don't want anyone fired and this isn't a knee jerk reaction at 4:20pm on Sunday. I've had 2 days to let this sink in. I love McD and want him to be successful and coach us for the next 20 years, but my eyes are open now. It's all fun and games and great for hard knocks to joke around and mess with Dan on the sideline, but there has to come a time when you need to be the HC and tell your guys to get off the field. Losing by 30 with 3 min left in the game knowing you have the division championship on the line the following week is pretty good reason to get your key starters out. It's not college where you have 80 players on the team, but you better have a list of guys that absolutely have to come out. Here's mine:
Tua
Hill
Waddle
Armstead
Jackson
Eich (already lost Williams)
Mostert
Chubb
Wilkins
Sieler
Howard
Ramsey
Holland
They cannot be in the game, period. We were all probably shouting the same thing at the TV. How the f do we know this sitting on our couches? It's like MCD was in a bubble. That's how your turn one loss in to two or more. Nothing, I mean nothing good will come from keeping your key guys in down by 30 with 3 min left. This one is going to be hard to get over. Anyway, needed to post this for therapeutic purposes.
