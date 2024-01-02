This is what happens when you have a young coach who is both the HC and a coordinator. Each job is huge in and of itself. I believe he was too focused on trying to score and lost the big picture.



He let the players tell him they wanted to stay in. What player would ever say, “it’s over take me out” in any sport. When baseball pitchers are getting shellacked they don’t volunteer to come off of the mound. The coach goes out there and says “you’re done”. Same w NHL goalies. Same w NFL players and any professional athlete because they have pride. They want one more play to do something.



McDaniel failed the team w poor leadership. He makes decisions on emotions too much. There have been tons of examples over 2 years now. He needs to mature and learn how to manage his guys and games. He’s been better this year at game management than last year but he’s still not good at it. As some pointed out, neither was Andy Reid in Philly etc.



I just can’t believe how delusional he was leaving those guys in w 3 min left. Had we been winning, bet your asses they all would have been on the bench. There is zero difference as a coach yet he let emotion get the best of him. And he knows it - he was gutted in his presser as he knows he royally ****ed up, Time Machine comment and all.



The org told him last year that he was “overly aggressive “ - those tendencies come out in the biggest games so far. HE gets the yips and does dumb things. He’s still a very incomplete product. My concern is he’s learning on the job and potentially wasting the best roster we’ve had in ages.