My Mock Draft

Screenshot_20200410-190555_Chrome.jpg

Just drafted this group. My main regret is not being able to land a center. In this situation we would need to target the center from Oklahoma next year.

5- Tua, our franchise QB. Risk is of course health, but sometimes you gotta suck it up and swing for the fences. Protect him with a good line.
18- Wills, could not believe he was there. This is a dream scenario to play RT and protect the blind side of Tua.
26- Jones, starting LT addresses. Wills and Jones help keep Tua upright, and lessens injury risk.
39- Winnfield, lots of potential to be a stud safety, and help lockdown the secondary with a great pair of corners.
56- Davis, much needed help for the interior of the DLine. This would help all 3 levels of the defense.
70- Akers, a very solid, skilled starting RB. Akers has the POTENTIAL to be as good as any RB in this class.
141- Bandy, solid nickel corner. Putting this guy in along with X and Byron, and drafting Winnfield earlier, could give Miami the top secondary in the league.
153- Kindley, depth at guard and eventually a starter. Once he replaces a current starter, less money tied up at Guard.
154- Reed, again a depth pick, who could immediately help on special teams too. Reed could develop into a starter one day.
173- Muse, a hybrid S/LB who I believe is underrated. He made plays all over the field for Clemson, and I believe he will be a steal at this point in the draft. Immediate contributor on special teams.
185- Golden, a big receiver from a small school with lots of potential. A luxury pick at this point, decided to take a chance on a homerun late in the draft.
227- Victor, again just took a swing with a late round pick. Victor showed flashes at Ohii State.
246- Taylor, was once a very good CB at Florida State until a serious injury. He is still trying to get himself back, and I took a chance on him that he may just do that. He could also look at a move to safety, and could for certain help on special teams right away.
251- Rodrigo Blankenship, not seen on my screen. Bring him in and open the Kicker competition.

In summary, I of course went with starting caliber early, and I believe I got just that caliber with my first 8 picks. The last 6 picks all have potential to contribute in some fashion, whether it be depth or special teams. Unfortunately I could not trade picks. In the real draft, we need to use our late round picks to get a pick in the 3rd or early 4th round. Waiting from pick 70 until pick 141 is too long.
 
Love it if these mock sites aren’t such fantasies. I mean Blue chippers tend to stick around way past reality. I’ve at times got Swift all the way at 56 yeah right. Anyways if we could pull this off I’d self party for a week!
 
