My Mock Draft

Just drafted this group. My main regret is not being able to land a center. In this situation we would need to target the center from Oklahoma next year.5- Tua, our franchise QB. Risk is of course health, but sometimes you gotta suck it up and swing for the fences. Protect him with a good line.18- Wills, could not believe he was there. This is a dream scenario to play RT and protect the blind side of Tua.26- Jones, starting LT addresses. Wills and Jones help keep Tua upright, and lessens injury risk.39- Winnfield, lots of potential to be a stud safety, and help lockdown the secondary with a great pair of corners.56- Davis, much needed help for the interior of the DLine. This would help all 3 levels of the defense.70- Akers, a very solid, skilled starting RB. Akers has the POTENTIAL to be as good as any RB in this class.141- Bandy, solid nickel corner. Putting this guy in along with X and Byron, and drafting Winnfield earlier, could give Miami the top secondary in the league.153- Kindley, depth at guard and eventually a starter. Once he replaces a current starter, less money tied up at Guard.154- Reed, again a depth pick, who could immediately help on special teams too. Reed could develop into a starter one day.173- Muse, a hybrid S/LB who I believe is underrated. He made plays all over the field for Clemson, and I believe he will be a steal at this point in the draft. Immediate contributor on special teams.185- Golden, a big receiver from a small school with lots of potential. A luxury pick at this point, decided to take a chance on a homerun late in the draft.227- Victor, again just took a swing with a late round pick. Victor showed flashes at Ohii State.246- Taylor, was once a very good CB at Florida State until a serious injury. He is still trying to get himself back, and I took a chance on him that he may just do that. He could also look at a move to safety, and could for certain help on special teams right away.251- Rodrigo Blankenship, not seen on my screen. Bring him in and open the Kicker competition.In summary, I of course went with starting caliber early, and I believe I got just that caliber with my first 8 picks. The last 6 picks all have potential to contribute in some fashion, whether it be depth or special teams. Unfortunately I could not trade picks. In the real draft, we need to use our late round picks to get a pick in the 3rd or early 4th round. Waiting from pick 70 until pick 141 is too long.