Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU

22. Zaven Collins LB Tulsa

40. Nick Bolton LB Missouri

67. Javonte Williams RB North Caronlina

86. Abraham Lucas OT Washington State

98. Josh Myers OC Ohio State

108. Jordan Davis DT Georgia

190. JaCoby Stevens S LSU

220. Brenton Cox Jr. EDGE Florida

I could live with this draft...if I absolutely had to, but if I didn't have to and I saw the LB from Missouri selected after Collins I'm setting a bag of poop on fire and throwing it at the person reading that card.