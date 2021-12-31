My neighbor and his sons will be going to Miami for the game against New England.

My neighbor and his sons will be going to Miami for game #18 against New England.



He told me his son's had purchased the tickets around the end of the Dolphins losing streak for $60.00 dollars a seat as a Christmas present for their dad. The seats are only six rows back from the field. I'm told those same seats now go for $600.00 a seat.



I guess wining does cure everything, except of course "Lemming-isim". - LOL



Their family was originally from the Miami area, and he has been a Dolphins fan for decades. I think he will be watching the game that seals our playoff position following the most amazing season comeback in NFL history.



He is smiling much more then he was two months ago and who can blame him.