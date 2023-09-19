My Night In New England

It was indeed great night (except for having to pay $50 to pahk the cah). Walking to the stadium, I saw plenty of Dolphins fans and everybody is just talking to one another--no smack, just talk. Overall, I think it was a 65-35 mix of fans. Anyway, I was in Section 337 and surrounded by Patriot fans but they were great. I was in Row 13 Seat 19 and nobody around me was drunk or obnoxious. The four younger guys in the row in back of me were very funny, especially as the game went on and the Patriots' situation became more dire. In my row in Section 338, there was a mom, dad and their 3-year-old son and all three were completely decked out in Dolphins gear. Again, nobody was giving anybody else a hard time every time their team did well.



At the end of the game (which didn't quite feel like a win to me because I honestly thought that Strange got the first down), everybody was walking out and again, no problems. There were some Dolphins fans chanting "Let's Go Dolphins!" but no drunken or sore loser reprisals. Walking to my car, a couple of Patriots fans called out to me from their car and asked me when was the last time that the Dolphins won a Super Bowl. I said 1972 and 1973, but that I think that one of them was for a Perfect Season and I'll have to get back to them on that. They took it in the good humor it was intended in and that was it. Everybody wished each other a good night and a safe drive home. I'd absolutely go back, but this time, I'll park in the $25 lot about a quarter mile further up Route 1.