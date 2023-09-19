 My Night In New England | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My Night In New England

It was indeed great night (except for having to pay $50 to pahk the cah). Walking to the stadium, I saw plenty of Dolphins fans and everybody is just talking to one another--no smack, just talk. Overall, I think it was a 65-35 mix of fans. Anyway, I was in Section 337 and surrounded by Patriot fans but they were great. I was in Row 13 Seat 19 and nobody around me was drunk or obnoxious. The four younger guys in the row in back of me were very funny, especially as the game went on and the Patriots' situation became more dire. In my row in Section 338, there was a mom, dad and their 3-year-old son and all three were completely decked out in Dolphins gear. Again, nobody was giving anybody else a hard time every time their team did well.

At the end of the game (which didn't quite feel like a win to me because I honestly thought that Strange got the first down), everybody was walking out and again, no problems. There were some Dolphins fans chanting "Let's Go Dolphins!" but no drunken or sore loser reprisals. Walking to my car, a couple of Patriots fans called out to me from their car and asked me when was the last time that the Dolphins won a Super Bowl. I said 1972 and 1973, but that I think that one of them was for a Perfect Season and I'll have to get back to them on that. They took it in the good humor it was intended in and that was it. Everybody wished each other a good night and a safe drive home. I'd absolutely go back, but this time, I'll park in the $25 lot about a quarter mile further up Route 1.
 
It can be difficult finding a spot to "Pahk the Cah". LOLOLOLOLOL 🤣🤣🤣 at least you had a good time. That's "Whaht" matters most.
 
I was there as well and had a fantastic night. I also paid $50 to park and when we got back to the car we were out in 2 minutes with no traffic. I wasn’t heckled with at all at the stadium.

Row 1 behind the Fins bench and what an experience it was. Got to our seats right when the gates opened and watched warmups. Saw Chad OchoCinco right in front of us. Marino was chatting with Ross, Collinsworth, & Tirico. Tua’s parents walked by. Blake Ferguson came up and signed everything fans were holding out for us.

Seeing Sieler shotgun a Red Bull right before kickoff was hilarious. Seeing the team celebrations after the Chubb fumble and X pick and every TD was surreal being so close.

Overall the atmosphere was amazing, perfect weather, and a Fins win. Never felt unsafe or worried about the Pats fans at all.

Watched the tv broadcast and caught myself on two plays as well. IMG_6055.jpeg
 

Cool, that's the way it should be. My experiences at Foxboro have not been so great, last time I was there a guy tried to start a fight with me - at a urinal.
 
IMG_0390.jpeg
 
Ya its a far cry now from the Pats/Fins games I use to go to in the 80's in the old Schaefer Stadium. I was a kid then and they would torment me.... and that's when the Pats were terrible and Miami was an annual powerhouse. Last game I went to there was the Wildcat game in 2008. After going 1-15 the year before and then beating the Pats at home I figured it was never going to get better than that and best to leave on a high note.
 
Was he trying to cross streams?
 
Sounds like he was jealous🤣
 
as a 45+ year phins fan from New York City I have been to very many games at the meadowlands and Foxborough, and have never had any issues at either of those venues. Buffalo, however, is a totally different story. I would not go back there for a game, but will be going to Philadelphia for Sunday night. That should be interesting.
 
69 Strange was short lol

You can feel the win in peace
 
