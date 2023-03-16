My Nits On Dolphins FA So Far

The story is not over yet. But today is today, so I will comment on what I don't like so far. Obviously, there are positives, there has already been no shortage of discussion about those:



-Most important, why have we not done more to solidify the OL, primarily RT, which is especially important given Tua's apparent fragility. Is it Grier's ego, he still won't admit to himself AJ stinks?



-Side note to the above point. The Fangio signing for the defense was incredibly important. Given our history with the OL, and Tua, one would think a good OL coach would be equally important. Yet instead we hired a guy who was laughed out of Denver, and have not upgraded the RT position at the same time? I don't get it.



-Cedric Wilson. Why is he still on the team? Can really use that money for someone more productive. Don't even need him to return punts now that we have Honey Nut Berrios. Should be traded in a salary dump. Even if we have to eat $2mm a year or something. How about for a 7th rounder in 2028, a bag of balls, and a Tua autographed n95 mask?



-Although the Jalen Ramsey deal seems compelling, I also have to look at the Gilmore deal. I think he is still very good, and more than good enough to be our 2nd QB. He was only a 5th rounder, and is also $10mm a year less. If money is an issue regarding the OL, I would rather have Gilmore and a good right tackle, than just Jalen Ramsey for example.



-Am bummed we are apparently letting Trent Sherfeld and Andrew Van Ginkel go. I thought they are both good pieces, good team guys, and not too expensive.



-Am fine with them re-signing our guys at RB for the most part, prefer that to another trade and spending big money at the position for a guy like Ekeler or Dalvin Cook. Again, I would personally make the investment in the RT position as opposed to RB.



-Mike White seems like an overpay. Will be interesting where Gardner Minshew ends up and what he gets paid. Yes I know Tua's durability is an issue. But it is what it is. A backup QB does not take you to the promised land. I guess the rationale is if Tua gets hurt, a decent backup keeps you in business and in the hunt (ergo you go 2-2 instead of 0-4). But Mike White is a lot of money for the hope of that, could still lose every game like Bridgewater. But I guess Tua has some extra cost for the time being.