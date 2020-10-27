My one concern with Tua

I played QB in high school, which does not make me an expert at the pro level; but it is always a position I have studied. As many on here, most of us saw Tua in the come behind national championship win against Georgia. He was on my RADAR ever since. Having watched him at Alabama, he is one of if not the best reader of defenses at the line. He immediately had an idea in his head where he was going and did so quickly and most of the time effectively.



In the games leading up to the national championship loss to Clemson, I saw a few times where his pre-snap reads and inability or decision making did not react to what the defense was doing. This led to costly interceptions. As an example, the defense would show a single high safety and one in the box. This would suggest run support or protection against short passes and RAC.



Tua read this pre-snap and immediately threw to a go route opposite side of where the high safety went without checking any movement of any other personnel. It was a single read and throw. The issue was the box safety immediately sprinted to the area Tua threw to and had an easy pick. He did seem to improve somewhat last year before getting hurt, but really did not go against the best defenses like you would see in a bowl game.



I did see a lot of pre-snap reads and immediate throws his entire time at Alabama. Obviously NFL defenses are a lot better at showing one thing and doing another. I hope his time under Fitz he has learned that what an NFL shows before the snap and what they do after the snap is often completely different. This was his one area of weakness I saw coming out. With that said, elated he is our QB and I hope he rocks it on Sunday and for years to come......Phins Up!