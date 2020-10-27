My one concern with Tua

I played QB in high school, which does not make me an expert at the pro level; but it is always a position I have studied. As many on here, most of us saw Tua in the come behind national championship win against Georgia. He was on my RADAR ever since. Having watched him at Alabama, he is one of if not the best reader of defenses at the line. He immediately had an idea in his head where he was going and did so quickly and most of the time effectively.

In the games leading up to the national championship loss to Clemson, I saw a few times where his pre-snap reads and inability or decision making did not react to what the defense was doing. This led to costly interceptions. As an example, the defense would show a single high safety and one in the box. This would suggest run support or protection against short passes and RAC.

Tua read this pre-snap and immediately threw to a go route opposite side of where the high safety went without checking any movement of any other personnel. It was a single read and throw. The issue was the box safety immediately sprinted to the area Tua threw to and had an easy pick. He did seem to improve somewhat last year before getting hurt, but really did not go against the best defenses like you would see in a bowl game.

I did see a lot of pre-snap reads and immediate throws his entire time at Alabama. Obviously NFL defenses are a lot better at showing one thing and doing another. I hope his time under Fitz he has learned that what an NFL shows before the snap and what they do after the snap is often completely different. This was his one area of weakness I saw coming out. With that said, elated he is our QB and I hope he rocks it on Sunday and for years to come......Phins Up!
 
Well the guy only threw 11 ints in his college career so he couldnt have thrown too many "costly ints". Also the things your talking about happens to every QB. It isnt like the guy cant read defenses at all post snap. In fact one of his strengths is being able to go through reads and hit the open guy. Tua will be just fine in this regard.
 
Costly enough to cost them a national championship. It was also something that was picked up late in his last full season. I agree, he did not throw many. However in that stretch of the 2018 season, he did and this is how the defense got him.
 
That year they lost in the championship was his last full season. and only?
 
Just found this, very interesting
www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Clemson defenders explain how they exploited weakness they discovered in Tua Tagovailoa’s game by studying his film

A pair of Clemson defenders offered up interesting insight into Tua's game.
www.saturdaydownsouth.com www.saturdaydownsouth.com
 
Exactly, his full season he lost in the national championship game, he made mistakes that cost them the national championship because he was tricked by the defense by something they were doing post snap.
 
Tua did not win each and every game and he won’t in the NFL

QBs lock on ask A Rodgers
 
Its fine that you want to share your concerns, I appreciate the effort... So some of those 11 INTs were on Tua being wrong on his pre-snap read. In your opinion, is it possible that some of his 87 TDs were a result of being right on his pre-snap read and acting quick on it?
 
