My PFN Mock Heading into Week 17

I used the Mock Draft Simulator on PFN to complete this



Roast me!



**Traded pick 3 to Carolina (used on Zach Wilson) for 9, 71 and their 2022 1st round pick**



9. Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama -



This is obviously best case scenario. Carolina traded up to get Zach Wilson after Lawrence/Fields went 1-2. I love the value for Devonta here, as I would have taken him 3 if I was forced to stay there with a gun to my head. As much as I love Penei, I think giving Tua the comfort level of HIS GUY is so important, whether it be Smith or Chase or even Waddle at this point. I think we will also attack the FA market and try to get a guy like Marvin Jones Jr, TY Hilton, Allen Robinson, Corey Davis.



Parker, Smith, Jones Jr, Bowden, Perry, Hollins/Williams (ST and emergencies) is a nice looking WR core.



I have done a number of these over the last week trying to prepare for this and the common trends I have been for trade spots in the top 10 are Cincy, Detroit, Carolina, Denver. I do kinda like the idea for picking up a pick from the Bengals to try to come up ahead of the Falcons for someone and then also trading with 1 of the other 3 and still getting our WR.



The key coming out of the draft should be to grab one of the top 3 receivers while also getting a '22 1st from Detroit, Carolina or Denver.





**Traded pick 23 to Tennessee (used to jump in front of Baltimore for Azeez Ojulari) for 25 and a 2022 3rd**



25. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama -



So I had this early thought that I wanted to get a WR and Najee, and it just so happens these are 2 of Tuas favorite weapons that we are adding. In Najee, you are adding a big physical 6'2 230 LB running back that can also catch passes out of the backfield and excel in all 3 levels of the field. I think that we definitely thought last year that one of Dobbins/Taylor/Swift would be there for us at the top of the 2nd round when we took Igby, and I don't see us making that mistake again. Not only was Najee one of Tua's favorite weapons, but also one of his best friends. Their families have traveled together, and with the culture we are building down here in Miami I could see that being the final decision maker in adding Najee here. That backfield of Harris - Gaskin - Ahmed - Breida/Laird is going to be electric.



**Traded 36 to Dallas for 47 and 77**

**Traded 47 and 118 for 43**



43. Patrick Jones II, Edge, Pittsburgh -



To me, this is a guy we are going to be targeting. With Ogbah and Lawson both coming up on expiring deals next year, I could see us trying to play the 1 year in advance game here. Bringing in Jones II now allows him to adjust to the physicality of the league while learning from veterans ahead of him. I think he has stud potential off the edge and has a toughness to him that will attract to what Flores wants to do on D.





54. Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma -



He should go about 20 picks higher, so I did not want to wait anymore. Humphrey will compete with Karras from day 1 (if we bring back Karras) with the potential to take over for him in 2022. Coming up on year 2 for Tua, finding him a long term center is going to be very important. Do not be surprised if we pick Humphrey a pick earlier than this. As of this pick, our line for next year will be -



LT - Competition between Austin Jackson and Jesse Davis

LG - Competition between Ereck Flowers, Robert Hunt and Michael Dieter

C - Competition between Creed Humphrey and Ted Karras

RG - Competition between Solomon Kindley and Robert Hunt

RT - Competition between Robert Hunt and Jesse Davis



71. Tyler Shelvin, NT, LSU -



Shelvin opted out of the season, but the 6'3 364 mammoth of a man is a plug and play player in this defense. He cannot be blocked by 1 person, and is the type of player that would be a lock for a top 50 pick if he would have played. I think the staff will look at the way Christian Wilkins played with Dexter Lawrence next to him as motivation for getting a NT in here. I think Raekwon Davis would also play better as a DE in the 3-4 package.



In this draft, I think just like it is a priority to get a center, it is a priority to add 1 of Tyler Shelvin, TaDarrell Slaton or Jordan Davis to this roster.



77. Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky -



Fitting with the theme of drafting giants, "DK" is listed at 6'5 345 and moves like a man much smaller. His home will definitely be on the right side of the line, and I can definitely see us using this opportunity to begin to move Robert Hunt to LG long term. We will see what happens with Ereck Flowers (will likely go through camp in case Kinnard is not ready)



That updates our OL to



LT - Competition between Austin Jackson and Jesse Davis

LG - Competition between Ereck Flowers, Robert Hunt and Michael Dieter

C - Competition between Creed Humphrey and Ted Karras

RG - Competition between Solomon Kindley, Robert Hunt, and Darian Kinnard

RT - Competition between Robert Hunt, Darian Kinnard and Jesse Davis



**Traded pick 87 and a 2022 5th to the Chargers for 109, 140, and a 2022 4th**



109. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami -



TI was extremely torn whether to choose Paris or Bubba Bolden here, but I went with Bolden who I think add some real pop to the back end of our secondary. I think Rowe and McCain have done a fantastic job for the most part (and the staff loves Brandon Jones) but I think Boldens versatility is really going to be the reason he is picked. You can line him up in the box or single high and can also put him out on tight ends (an area we really struggle). Bubba is an elite level athlete and with a pick on Day 3 that is all you can really ask for.



140. DeAngelo Malone, Edge, Western Kentucky -



One theme that I am going for in this draft - ELECTRIC! Malone is a 6'4 230 LB missile coming off the edge. He seems like a perfect candidate to help on special teams, while making an impact in pass rushing and hybrid situations. Had 11.5 sacks in 2019 followed up by 6 this year but saw a ton of double teams. I could see him being a guy they try to have learn from a guy like Van Noy or even Elandon Roberts (he's more inside) and will be successful in a couple years.



185. Houston Heimuli, FB, Stanford -



Tough, physical Fullback with Lineman and Special Teams background. We cut Chandler Cox who never operated like we thought he would. I look for us to bring in a fullback who can play in tough running situations, and also contribute on special teams.



186. Trill Williams, DB, Syracuse



6'2 200 LB Corner who would have been picked much higher had an ankle injury not derailed his season. He is a development guy but has all of the tools you may want out of a corner. Also has plenty of experience in the nickel and dime which is a huge advantage for his size.







In addition to the players above, I added



Carolina 1st

Tennessee 3rd

Chargers 4th (giving our 5th)