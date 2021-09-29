My Plan For Remediating the Dolphins

-I would fire Chris Grier, and bring in a new GM with this structure. If the GM wants to keep Flores, fine. If Flores cannot deal with this because he is a control freak, even though I think Flores has potential, he can go too. Have to get the structure right. No more GMs being stuck with coaches they don't want, and no more lack of clear command and control​

​

-Fire Steve Ross. OK pipe dream, sadly we cannot do this, but there is no doubt it starts with ownership. The key job of an owner is to put a good organizational structure in place, and then hire and retain good people. This is why some franchises tend to be good, and some like the Jets with bad ownership tend to always be bad. It all starts at the top-Hire a strong GM with a demonstrated record of success. Make sure the GM is also fully empowered. This means the GM hires the head coach, and the GM makes the personnel decisions in the draft and FA, as opposed to a muddled group grope with no accountability. Also hire a GM that understands the strategy around building a team - it is more than about just individual pieces, it is also about what you are putting them together to do!-I am less concerned about whether the new head coach is offensive or defensive oriented. I understand the arguement that in this day and age you want an offensively oriented coach. I am less concerned about orientation. There are plenty of highly thought of offensively oriented head coaches that have been terrible, like Gase. I prefer a head coach that is a leader of men and that plays a CEO role. I want the head coach to be able to focus on motivating the players, minimizing mistakes, and managing the game including clock management, when to go for it or kick, etc. I also prefer a coach with prior experience that has learned something. I also want a head coach that can bring in a talented and proven group of assistant coaches. A head coach can really only be as good as his assistants. Flores in his next theoretical job would be a great example of a guy I would like to hire, with the right structure around him. Personally I do not like OC oriented head coaches that are calling plays during the game and seem to ignore everything else because their face is buried in the play sheet (like Gase). There are exceptions, McVey seems to be fine (McVey also has a strong and experienced GM that hired him and is making the decisions).-Then rebuild this thing slowly but surely. Do not just focus on the next year or PR with big splashy signings that won't matter because there are too many holes around them (like the Suh signing).