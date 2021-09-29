 My Plan For Remediating the Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My Plan For Remediating the Dolphins

L

LarryLarry

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 13, 2021
Messages
137
Reaction score
200
Age
50
Location
Miami
-Fire Steve Ross. OK pipe dream, sadly we cannot do this, but there is no doubt it starts with ownership. The key job of an owner is to put a good organizational structure in place, and then hire and retain good people. This is why some franchises tend to be good, and some like the Jets with bad ownership tend to always be bad. It all starts at the top

-Hire a strong GM with a demonstrated record of success. Make sure the GM is also fully empowered. This means the GM hires the head coach, and the GM makes the personnel decisions in the draft and FA, as opposed to a muddled group grope with no accountability. Also hire a GM that understands the strategy around building a team - it is more than about just individual pieces, it is also about what you are putting them together to do!
-I would fire Chris Grier, and bring in a new GM with this structure. If the GM wants to keep Flores, fine. If Flores cannot deal with this because he is a control freak, even though I think Flores has potential, he can go too. Have to get the structure right. No more GMs being stuck with coaches they don't want, and no more lack of clear command and control​
-I am less concerned about whether the new head coach is offensive or defensive oriented. I understand the arguement that in this day and age you want an offensively oriented coach. I am less concerned about orientation. There are plenty of highly thought of offensively oriented head coaches that have been terrible, like Gase. I prefer a head coach that is a leader of men and that plays a CEO role. I want the head coach to be able to focus on motivating the players, minimizing mistakes, and managing the game including clock management, when to go for it or kick, etc. I also prefer a coach with prior experience that has learned something. I also want a head coach that can bring in a talented and proven group of assistant coaches. A head coach can really only be as good as his assistants. Flores in his next theoretical job would be a great example of a guy I would like to hire, with the right structure around him. Personally I do not like OC oriented head coaches that are calling plays during the game and seem to ignore everything else because their face is buried in the play sheet (like Gase). There are exceptions, McVey seems to be fine (McVey also has a strong and experienced GM that hired him and is making the decisions).

-Then rebuild this thing slowly but surely. Do not just focus on the next year or PR with big splashy signings that won't matter because there are too many holes around them (like the Suh signing).
 
Last edited:
R

Ryan1973

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
3,332
Reaction score
1,165
LarryLarry said:
-Fire Steve Ross. OK pipe dream, sadly we cannot do this, but there is no doubt it starts with ownership. The key job of an owner is to put a good organizational structure in place, and then hire and retain good people. This is why some franchises tend to be good, and some like the Jets with bad ownership tend to always be bad. It all starts at the top

-Hire a strong GM with a demonstrated record of success. Make sure the GM is also fully empowered. This means the GM hires the head coach, and the GM makes the personnel decisions in the draft and FA, as opposed to a muddled group grope with no accountability. Also hire a GM that understands the strategy around building a team - it is more than about just individual pieces, it is also about what you are putting them together to do!
-I would fire Chris Grier, and bring in a new GM with this structure. If the GM wants to keep Flores, fine. If Flores cannot deal with this because he is a control freak, even though I think Flores has potential, he can go too. Have to get the structure right. No more GMs being stuck with coaches they don't want, and no more lack of clear command and control​
-I am less concerned about whether the new head coach is offensive or defensive oriented. I understand the arguement that in this day and age you want an offensively oriented coach. I am less concerned about orientation. There are plenty of highly thought of offensively oriented head coaches that have been terrible, like Gase. I prefer a head coach that is a leader of men and that plays a CEO role. I want the head coach to be able to focus on motivating the players, minimizing mistakes, and managing the game including clock management, when to go for it or kick, etc. I also prefer a coach with prior experience that has learned something. I also want a head coach that can bring in a talented and proven group of assistant coaches. A head coach can really only be as good as his assistants. Flores in his next theoretical job would be a great example of a guy I would like to hire, with the right structure around him. Personally I do not like OC oriented head coaches that are calling plays during the game and seem to ignore everything else because their face is buried in the play sheet (like Gase). There are exceptions, McVey seems to be fine (McVey also has a strong and experienced GM that hired him and is making the decisions).

-Then rebuild this thing slowly but surely. Do not just focus on the next year or PR with big splashy signings that won't matter because there are too many holes around them (like the Suh signing).
Click to expand...
You nailed it because that's exactly what needs to happen! The whole scouting department needs to be replaced as well!
 
Spiff

Spiff

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Mar 3, 2005
Messages
4,374
Reaction score
1,944
Location
Münchweiler, Germany
I would fire Chris Grier, hand the keys to Brian Flores, whose contract runs two more years, and see if he can improve the team in those two years. If not, hire a new GM and coach.
 
emoticon

emoticon

Club Member
Joined
Nov 25, 2005
Messages
1,523
Reaction score
1,393
You could have just written "Do the opposite of everything we've done in the last 20 years."
 
R

Ryan1973

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Feb 11, 2005
Messages
3,332
Reaction score
1,165
Spiff said:
I would fire Chris Grier, hand the keys to Brian Flores, whose contract runs two more years, and see if he can improve the team in those two years. If not, hire a new GM and coach.
Click to expand...
Terrible idea! Flores has been part of the problem as well. Ross needs to hire a new GM and let that person decide the fate of Flores.
 
BSQ

BSQ

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
4,331
Reaction score
3,293
Location
Dania Beach, FL.
The George Costanza approach, if everything you've done up to this point is wrong then the opposite must be right!
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

See you in the Lounge
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
49,431
Reaction score
109,236
Or we go on a winning streak and make the playoffs and stick with the guys that got us there

It's far too early to throw in the towel which is what is being suggested

EducatedScaryIbadanmalimbe-size_restricted.gif


At the end of the year you add up the chips and see what needs doing but not before the 1/4 mark as the season has really just begun and we all knew the first games were the toughest part of the schedule to begin with
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom