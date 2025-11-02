My plan to have a SB window from 2028 to 2031

Sell off all assets except Patrick Paul in the next couple of days including Waddle and Achane if we get good value since they dont fit this timeline.



Hire Louis Riddck to be the next GM and let him hire McDaniel's replacement as the next HC after the season.



Release Tua and Tyreek after the season and take the massive dead salary cap hits in 2026 so we can clean up our books in 2026 since winning in 2026 is not a priority. Its just about developing our young players.



We should have a very high draft pick in 2026 so if we can trade down and get good value to restock the roster with good cheap young talent and lay a foundation for our future then do it.



Sign a cheap FA QB to compete with Ewers to be the starting QB in 2026. We could even re-sign Wilson. Again the QB doesn't have to be good just cheap since we dont want a repeat of Fitzpatrick in 2019 winning too many games.



Then draft a QB early in the 2027 draft. Everybody seems to think the 2027 draft class is much better than the 2026 draft class anyway. I still think Manning is going to be very good and he should be in the 2027 draft but it doesn't necessarily have to be him.



We will have some available cap space in 2027 since we are taking the financial pain in 2026 so we can sign some Free Agents but dont go on an irresponsible spending spree like Grier did in 2020. Be prudent and selective about signing players who fit our timeline of 2028 to 2031.



Have another good draft and Free Agency in 2028 and we should be ready to compete for Superbowls for the next 4 years. We should have a quality roster by then and the QB who we select in 2027 will be in his 2nd season and we will have him on his rookie contract for 3 more years and then have him on his 5th year option in 2031 before we have to really pay him.



This is basically what the Patriots have done. 2025 is for them what I am hoping 2028 will be for us. QB in his 2nd season and they drafted and spent wisely this past offseason. Their window is from 2025 through 2028 until they will have to pay Maye.



I am hoping that Ross will have the vision and patience to follow through on such a plan. My fear is that he continues to take shortcuts and do half measures and bring Tua back since he has to pay him so much next year and restructure his contract committing ourselves to him beyond 2026 to create more cap space to field a more competitive team next year and since Tua would be coming back he brings McDaniel back since they are linked together. Then we have another 8-9 season. Then we finally move on from Tua and reach in the draft for another Tannehill type QB guaranteeing that we stay on the mediocrity merry go round.