My problem with the Tush Push.

If the NFL is going to allow player assistance in pushing players forward, might as well allow a field goal block where a player can use his teammate as a stepping ladder to block it.

Or have a group of players collectively throw a player higher up (cheerleader style) to block said kick.



Or how about allowing linemen running downfield in passing plays without a flag, as long as they’re not committing pass interference.



Or might as well allow any linemen to catch a thrown football in any given offensive play, I mean a player is a player, right?



Look, in football you have these rules such as a slot receivers that can go in motion, or receivers up the line can’t go in motion etc. Some players in motion need to stay put for a second before the ball can be snapped.



I mean, my point is if a player can be assisted in what I’d consider an unfair advantage, due to said player using assistance outside his own ability, than why not open up the rules book and make anything behind the line of scrimmage , or beyond once the ball has been snapped, a fair play?

Why such restrictions on some things and none on others?

Who determines what’s fair or unfair?

What’s safe or unsafe?

What’s legal or illegal?



Why restrict linemen from going all over the place, or allowed to be receivers?



I don’t know, to me it feels as something doesn’t add up with the selective-ism structures of the rules.