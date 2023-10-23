 My problem with the Tush Push. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My problem with the Tush Push.

If the NFL is going to allow player assistance in pushing players forward, might as well allow a field goal block where a player can use his teammate as a stepping ladder to block it.
Or have a group of players collectively throw a player higher up (cheerleader style) to block said kick.

Or how about allowing linemen running downfield in passing plays without a flag, as long as they’re not committing pass interference.

Or might as well allow any linemen to catch a thrown football in any given offensive play, I mean a player is a player, right?

Look, in football you have these rules such as a slot receivers that can go in motion, or receivers up the line can’t go in motion etc. Some players in motion need to stay put for a second before the ball can be snapped.

I mean, my point is if a player can be assisted in what I’d consider an unfair advantage, due to said player using assistance outside his own ability, than why not open up the rules book and make anything behind the line of scrimmage , or beyond once the ball has been snapped, a fair play?
Why such restrictions on some things and none on others?
Who determines what’s fair or unfair?
What’s safe or unsafe?
What’s legal or illegal?

Why restrict linemen from going all over the place, or allowed to be receivers?

I don’t know, to me it feels as something doesn’t add up with the selective-ism structures of the rules.
 
I do not understand why team do not run guys off the edge and hit the pushers at the hit.

It would end the play dead. A free shoot at AJ? Helmet right on the thigh or hip.

It is to stop him from pushing, but it will be a **** around and find out moment.
 
I am surprised nobody has come over the top and tried to lay a free shot on Hurts.

Also, isn’t it illegal for linemen to go low and block a defender’s legs? Isn’t this what they do every play by lining up so low and letting Hurts body surf over the top?
 
We can't get mad about it because it's literally unstoppable play. Just an old school football play. Nothing we can do about it.
 
They would cry helmet to helmet even though the only way to stop it is by meeting the player low.
Just because of this, it should be an illegal assisted play.
 
If it’s an unstoppable play, then why don’t the Dolphins run it with Eichenberg and Tua?
 
Blake the great said:
We can't get mad about it because it's literally unstoppable play. Just an old school football play. Nothing we can do about it.
Click to expand...
Climbing over a teammate to block a kick was an old school play.
Popping a QB in the mouth used to be old school football at is best.
Not wearing face mask was an old school football bravado.
Unfair rules exist to deprive advantages. The Tush Push uses an unfair advantage assisting a player with something more than his own ability. Why throw a flag when a lineman holds a player? I mean, a player should be able to free itself from such holding using its strength, right?
 
