My Prospect Rankings Draft 2023 - DEFENSE

LargoFin
Same as for the offense, the list is based on incomplete information as far all the prospects who tested and the publicly available data.
This ranking like every year for me is heavily based on frame and athleticism, and players are sorted by draft day one, two or three, or sometimes per round. in other words they are sorted as I see their draft value.
I am listing only the players I would be interested in drafting. If a player is not listed, it means I am not interested in drafting him.
Finally, if multiple players are listed in the same round or on same day, that means it's your choice. Pick whoever you like most.
43 DEFENSIVE TACKLES (DLs who take on double teams)
Day 1/2:
KEANU BENTON, WIS: I think he lacks a bit of speed and explosiveness for a clear first round pick. But, I think he could go in the first round, that's fine.
Day 2/3:
CAMERON YOUNG, MISS ST
KEONDRE COBURN, TEX: Better suited for nose tackle in 34.
JERROD CLARK, COAST CAR: Better suited for nose tackle in 34.
34 DEFENSIVE ENDS (DLs facing one on ones)
Day 1:
KEION WHITE, GT: Big and super explosive.
Day 1/2
ADETOMIWA ADEBAWORE, NW: Quick and Fast, pressure machine, but short.
Day 2:
ZACCH PICKENS, IOWA ST
GERVON DEXTER, UF
BRYAN BRECEE, CLEM
MORO OJOMO, TEX
JALEN REDMOND, OU
Day 3:
DANTE STILLS, WVU
CALIJAH KANCEY, PITT: 6-1 is not good.
EDGE/DEFENSIVE ENDS
Day 1:
ISAIAH FOSKEY, ND
TYREE WILSON, TTU
Day 2:
ISAIAH MCGUIRE, MIZZ
MYLES MURPHY, CLEM
TAVIUS ROBINSON, MISS
EDGE/OLB
Day 1:
DERICK HALL, AUB
WILL ANDERSON, ALA
Day 2:
YAYA DIABY, LOU
BYRON YOUNG, TENN
Day 3:
DYLAN HORTON, TCU
INSIDE LINEBACKERS
Day 1:
NOLAN SMITH UGA
Day 2:
YASIR ABDULLAH, LOU
JACK CAMPBELL, IOWA
Day 3:
TRENTON SIMPSON, CLEM
DEE WINTERS, TCU
NICK HERBIG, WIS
ANY SAFETY
Day 1:
DANIEL SCOTT, CAL
JASON TAYLOR, OKST
KELEE RINGO, UGA
SIDNEY BROWN, ILL
Day 2:
CHRISTIAN IZIEN, RUT
AMEER SPEED, MICH ST/UGA
Day 3:
TERRELL THOMAS, MIN
JORDAN HOWDEN, MIN
STRONG SAFETY
Day 2:
MEKHI GARNER, LSU
CHARLIE THOMAS, GT
CHAMARRI CONNER, VT
Day 3:
ANTHONY JOHNSON, IOWA ST
CORNERBACKS
Day 1:
DARIUS RUSH, SC
JAKORIAN BENNETT, MD
Day 1/2:
DJ TURNER, MICH
CHRISTIAN GONZALES, ORE
DEONTE BANKS, MD
Day 3:
EMMANUEL FORBES, MISS ST
CORY TRICE, PUR
JARRICK BERNARD CONVERSE
JOEY PORTER, PSU
RILEY MOSS, IOWA
TYRIQUE STEVENSON, MIA
