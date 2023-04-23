My Prospect Rankings Draft 2023 - DEFENSE

Same as for the offense, the list is based on incomplete information as far all the prospects who tested and the publicly available data.

This ranking like every year for me is heavily based on frame and athleticism, and players are sorted by draft day one, two or three, or sometimes per round. in other words they are sorted as I see their draft value.

I am listing only the players I would be interested in drafting. If a player is not listed, it means I am not interested in drafting him.

Finally, if multiple players are listed in the same round or on same day, that means it's your choice. Pick whoever you like most.





43 DEFENSIVE TACKLES (DLs who take on double teams)



Day 1/2:

KEANU BENTON, WIS: I think he lacks a bit of speed and explosiveness for a clear first round pick. But, I think he could go in the first round, that's fine.



Day 2/3:

CAMERON YOUNG, MISS ST

KEONDRE COBURN, TEX: Better suited for nose tackle in 34.

JERROD CLARK, COAST CAR: Better suited for nose tackle in 34.





34 DEFENSIVE ENDS (DLs facing one on ones)



Day 1:

KEION WHITE, GT: Big and super explosive.



Day 1/2

ADETOMIWA ADEBAWORE, NW: Quick and Fast, pressure machine, but short.



Day 2:

ZACCH PICKENS, IOWA ST

GERVON DEXTER, UF

BRYAN BRECEE, CLEM

MORO OJOMO, TEX

JALEN REDMOND, OU



Day 3:

DANTE STILLS, WVU

CALIJAH KANCEY, PITT: 6-1 is not good.





EDGE/DEFENSIVE ENDS



Day 1:

ISAIAH FOSKEY, ND

TYREE WILSON, TTU



Day 2:

ISAIAH MCGUIRE, MIZZ

MYLES MURPHY, CLEM

TAVIUS ROBINSON, MISS





EDGE/OLB



Day 1:

DERICK HALL, AUB

WILL ANDERSON, ALA



Day 2:

YAYA DIABY, LOU

BYRON YOUNG, TENN



Day 3:

DYLAN HORTON, TCU





INSIDE LINEBACKERS



Day 1:

NOLAN SMITH UGA



Day 2:

YASIR ABDULLAH, LOU

JACK CAMPBELL, IOWA



Day 3:

TRENTON SIMPSON, CLEM

DEE WINTERS, TCU

NICK HERBIG, WIS





ANY SAFETY



Day 1:

DANIEL SCOTT, CAL

JASON TAYLOR, OKST

KELEE RINGO, UGA

SIDNEY BROWN, ILL



Day 2:

CHRISTIAN IZIEN, RUT

AMEER SPEED, MICH ST/UGA



Day 3:

TERRELL THOMAS, MIN

JORDAN HOWDEN, MIN





STRONG SAFETY



Day 2:

MEKHI GARNER, LSU

CHARLIE THOMAS, GT

CHAMARRI CONNER, VT



Day 3:

ANTHONY JOHNSON, IOWA ST





CORNERBACKS



Day 1:

DARIUS RUSH, SC

JAKORIAN BENNETT, MD



Day 1/2:

DJ TURNER, MICH

CHRISTIAN GONZALES, ORE

DEONTE BANKS, MD



Day 3:

EMMANUEL FORBES, MISS ST

CORY TRICE, PUR

JARRICK BERNARD CONVERSE

JOEY PORTER, PSU

RILEY MOSS, IOWA

TYRIQUE STEVENSON, MIA