My Prospect Rankings Draft 2023 - OFFENSE

I was hoping to put in the time to analyze the pro day results after the combine and come up with a better list but I did not do that. Therefore, this list is based on incomplete information as far all the prospect who tested and the publicly available data, but I am okay with that. It is what it is.

This ranking like every year for me is heavily based on frame and athleticism, and players are sorted by draft day one, two or three, or sometime per round. in other words they are sorted as I see their draft value.

I am listing only the players I would be interested in drafting. If a players is not listed, it means I am not interested in drafting him.

Finally, if multiple players are listed in same round or on same day, then it means it's a choice. Pick whoever you like most.





QUARTERBACKS



Day 1:

CJ STROUD, tOSU: Has physical size, arm, athleticism, performed great, went to playoffs. Stats are excellent. The problem as always is the system, a lot of his numbers are system numbers, and we cannot rely on them to evaluate the player. He had clean pocket a lot, not quite as Zach Wilson in college, but those are the problems. We cannot clearly say he is great.



Day 2:

BRYCE YOUNG, ALA: Size pushes him down. Everything else is great, better than Stroud. But in the NFL size is a must.

HANDON HOOKER, TEN: Great quarterback, but he is in rehab protocol with achilles injury and will be 25/26 when season start. That's not good.

ANTHONY RICHARDSON, UF: In Shula's days, he would be a top 10 pick just on athleticism and Shula would teach him and play him wherever and however. He does not have the needed experience to play the position in the NFL. Needs time.



Day 3:

STETSON BENNETT, UGA: Great combine, two-time national Champ. Stats are not good for a top pick and he is also undersized, which is not good.



UDFA

JAKE HAENER, FRES based on 2021.





RUNNING BACKS



Day 1/2:

ISRAEL ABANIKANDA. PIT: Had 20 touchdowns last season. Tested through the roof. He is 5-10 and I would like a 5-11 back but that's nitpicking.

BIJON ROBINSON, TEX: Great athleticism, nice frame, great production. What's not to like? Not quite as athletic as Abanikanda.



Day 2:

CHASE BROWN, ILL: Very similiar to Robinson and Abanikanda, just a tad lower.



Day 3:

ZACH CHARBONNET, UCLA: Great college career, lots of production, big and plays with power, and is pretty athletic. Also 4.54 40 pushes him down.

DENERIC PRINCE, KAN: Production is lacking but athleticism and frame are similar to top guys.

EVAN HULL, NW: Borderline. At the end of the draft I think he'd be the best choice of the rest.





WIDE RECEIVERS



Day 1:

JALIN HYATT, TEN: Excellent production, frame, speed. Everything that recent WRs had, like Olave, Garrett Wilson and such. Deep threat too.



Day 2:

MATT LANDERS, ARK: Tall and fast, and has excellent production per target. He played for three different schools so productions is a bit inconsistent. But, to me, #1 wideout potential from the start.

CHARLIE JONES, PUR: Similar to Hyatt, just not as productive and tall. Close to prototypical wideout with deep threat ability.

ZAY FLOWERS, BC: Similar to Albert Wilson, I like him. I see him as #2 to #3 wideout with some deep ability.



Day 3:

TREY PALMER, NEB: Similar to Jalin Hayat, but had inconsistent career with the transfer. Could grow to #1 to #2 in a year.

JAYDEN REED, MSU: General wideout with some time needed to grow into role. Good athleticism.

MARVIN MIMS, OU: General wideout with some time needed to grow into role. Good athleticism.

JAYLEN MORENO CROPPER, FRES: General wideout with some time needed to grow into role. Good athleticism.

JAXSON SMITH NJIGBA, tOSU:General wideout with some time needed to grow into role. Good athleticism..

TYLER SCOTT, CIN: General wideout with some time needed to grow into role. Good athleticism.

TANK DELL, HOU: Gadget.





TIGHT ENDS



Day 2:

LUKE SCHOONMAKER, MICH: Excellent production and combine. He should put on four or five pounds of body mass and he will be perfect.

SAM LAPORTA, IOWA: He is a gadget tight end, speedster, playmaker. Excellent athleticism, production is lacking. 6-3 height is concerning but he is a playmaker quick tight end. Should put on a 4 lbs.



Day 3:

TUCKER KRAFT, SDAK: Good production, good athleticism, weak competition at South Dakota.

LUKE MUSGRAVE, ORST: Tall and excellent athleticism. Production was lacking and needs to put on 5 lbs.

BRENTON STRANGE, PSU: Excellent production but athleticism in each category is just okay, mediocre. However, overall when you take everything into account his athleticism is really good. Similar to Foster Moreau.

DARNELL WASHINGTON, UGA: Blocking tight end.



UDFA:

Cameron Latu ALA needs to put on 8 lbs, Travis Vokolek NEB, Cade Stover tOSU, Kyle Patterson AF, Noah Gindorff NDSU





OFFENSIVE LINEMEN



Day 1:

These are general linemen who can start anywhere as a first round pick. Because they are so good, they will start at tackle. They can be considered tackles, but their height or frame is not ideal for a tackle.

DARNELL WRIGHT, TEN

ANTON HARRISON, OU

BRODERICK JONES, UGA





OFFENSIVE TACKLES



Day 1:

DAWAND JONES, tOSU: Right tackle only.



DAY 2:

EARL BOSTICK, KAN: I think he can play on both sides.



Day 3:

PARIS JOHNSON, tOSU, excellent but I do not like his arm length, too long. His height is more of a general lineman. But, could play left tackle.

JAELYN DUNCAN, MD: Needs to put a bit of body mass. Could play on both sides.

BLAKE FREELAND, BYU: Super athletic, but needs to put body mass, he is too slander.

WANYA MORRIS, OU, similar to Paris Johnson but not as athletic.



UDFA

NICK SALDIVERI, ODU





OFFENSIVE GUARDS



Day 3:

JOHN GAINES, UCLA

SIDY SOW, EMU

STEVA AVILA, TCU

PETER SKORONSKI, NW

BRAEDEN DANIELS, UTAH

JAYLON THOMAS, SMU

MATTHEW BERGERON, SYR





CENTERS AND UDFA GUARDS



Day 3

CODY MAUCH, NDSU

ASIM RICHARDS, NC



UDFA

LUKE WYPLER, tOSU

McCLENDON CURTIS, CHAT

BRANDON KIPPER, OREST

QUINTON BARROW, GVALST

DANTAE BULL, FRES