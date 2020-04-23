My ramblings about Tua, Herbert and the need for a QB

I've been a Miami Dolphins fan for over 25 years and this is the most excited and nervous I've been for a draft. Ever. I've been following all the coverage and discussions in the weeks leading up to today and I just wanted to make a post because I'm one of the guys here that is currently in the "Tank for Tua" camp and dreading the idea that we may go with Herbert instead and I wanted to explain why.



Let me break it down.



1) As we all (should) know, quarterback is, by far, the most important position on the team. If you don't have a franchise quarterback, you have almost no chance of winning the Super Bowl. I mean, if you look at the last three decades, only 4 times out of 28 have a team won without a "franchise guy" at the helm; the '00 Ravens, the '02 Bucs, the '12 Ravens and the '17 Eagles. So if you don't have one, you have to try to find one. Keep in mind, also, that great quarterbacks on average have much longer careers than great players at other positions. That brings even more value to the position.



2) Every team knows this, which is why the best quarterbacks go at the top of the draft. Sure, you can get lucky and find a franchise guy later in the draft, like Tom Brady and Russell Wilson, but it's rare and you can't plan for it. I see some advocating using top picks on other positions with the idea that you build a great team around the quarterback and then get your franchise guy in rounds 2-3, but that just seems like making it a plan to win the lottery. It certainly hasn't worked for us in the past. I mean we tried three years in a row with John Beck ('07), Chad Henne ('08) and Pat White ('09) and how did that work out?



I also see some arguing that just a QB isn't enough and pointing to the fact that we had Marino and never won a Super Bowl. Yes, you do need a team around your franchise QB, but I will argue that building a good team is easier than finding a Hall of Fame quarterback. And let's not forget that Marino did take us to a Super Bowl and a couple of conference championship games, and we've barely even sniffed the playoffs since he retired.



3) The opportunity to be at the top of the draft and in a position to take the best or second best QB prospect doesn't come around that often. It's been 15 years since the last time Miami had a top 5 pick going into the draft. So the idea of trading out of the top 5 or taking another position when you need a quarterback and are in position to draft a great prospect is not a good one. The last time we had a top 5 pick and took a quarterback was in 1967 (Griese 4th overall) so that worked out pretty well. In the 50+ years since then we've had a top 5 pick only three times and we didn't take a quarterback any of those times despite needing one. Instead we took Ronnie Brown when we could have taken Aaron Rodgers. We took Jake Long when we could have taken Matt Ryan. In hindsight, not very good decisions.



4) So that brings us to this year. We have a top 5 pick. We need a QB. And there are, in my opinion, two elite prospects in the draft class: Burrow and Tua. We also have a ton of draft picks to make sure we can get one of those guys if someone wanted to jump ahead of us. If we don't come out of this draft with either of those two guys, then I would deem the draft a failure.



But what about Herbert, you say?



I just don't think he's going to be very good. I wouldn't draft him in the first round. I won't claim that I've followed his college career closely, but I haven't been impressed with what I've seen. Check out this video, for example:





You'll see that he has issues with accuracy, anticipation and reading the defense. At the next level where the defenses get more complex and the windows smaller, I think he'll struggle and may end up seeming like a deer in headlights back in that pocket.



Compare that to a similar analysis of Tua and you can see his excellent accuracy and how he's quickly able to read the defense and even manipulate them with his eyes. He processes things quickly and gets the ball out quickly. That's going to translate really well to the NFL.







The only downside is his injury history, but that's not something you can use to predict the future. Tua could go on to have a long Hall of Fame career and win multiple Super Bowls while Herbert or Burrow could suffer a career-ending injury. You just don't know. Yes, you could argue Tua has a higher risk due to his past, but it's still a chance worth taking. I'd argue it's easier to coach Tua to run around less like he's Russell Wilson to lower the chance of further injuries than it is to coach Herbert to be a good quarterback. And if worse comes to worst, what will you regret more; taking Tua and having to go after another QB in a few years because of injuries, or watching him win a Super Bowl with San Diego or New England while we're still looking for our guy? We already went through this once with Drew Brees, let's not do it again. Fortune favors the bold.



P.S. Sorry if you read all this and found it was just repeating what's been said over and over in various threads recently. I've just been thinking a lot about this draft for the past couple of weeks and I think I just needed to write my thoughts down to get them out of my head. Let's hope for a great Dolphins draft tonight!