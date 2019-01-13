My Reasoning For Why Flores Will Be A Good Coach...

So it seems when I discuss Flores and why I think he will be a good head coach, most people aren't seeing the other posts I made about WHY I think Flores will be a good head coach. I am not just saying it with no reasoning on this forum. Below I will detail why exactly I think he will be our best head coach in a long time. And I haven't rooted and endorsed any head coach we have had in the past two decades. Not one of my posts have vouched for anyone other than I think Dan Campbell would be a good head coach if he could find excellent coordinators.



Flores was an excellent linebacker coach when he was at that position with the Patriots. Been with them for 11 years and I have an ex-teammate and ex-teammates friend's played under him for a little while and said he was an amazing coach that is tough as hell and it’s not just rah rah talk. He excudes toughness even though he can be soft spoken at times - but that’s the mark of a great leaders. Can command respect without the need to be yelling and screaming like Rizzi does or gritting their teeth like Gase did. Admits when he is wrong and corrects himself. And then gives credit to others around him when they deserve it or and really believes in the team approach , not the sole mastermind/genius approach that Gase was eating up of himself. His humility is eye opening and he always gives credit to others before himself. Basically the Anti-Gase.



He grew up in one of the ****tiest areas of New York and was part of a constant winning team with Boston College when he played. Has been with the Patriots for 11 years and actually is someone who knows that he makes mistakes and needs to learn from them. One of his favorite sayings it “It takes a village” and really really embraces the idea everyone has a role to play. He’s an extremely positive person and always looks for that rather than harp on the negative.



Flores only knows what winning is. In high school he was an absolute dog and they didn’t lose once in the three years he started on varsity. There’s a famous story where they were losing by big in the 3rd quarter and they were going to put at midfield on 4th and 3 but Flores demanded to get the ball (as a running back) and told his coach he would get the first down. They did and it helped them lead a comeback. Same thing happened at BC, he would constantly tell everyone that he can come through and lean on him and they did.



He got a high score on his SAT and was very good with academics. Not only that but when it came to the field Flores almost ALWAYS executed correctly on Technique and positioning of where his body should be (an ex coach of mine in college played at BC when he did).



Flores was an absolute film nerd and would do everything he could to eat up film, learn players tendencies on the other team and his own too. He learned from one of the best In Scott Pioli who made Flores his personal project in shaping him into learning how to assess and shape talent.



Belicheck has a fondness for him and he gives him the same treatment that Parcells gave Belicheck when he was under Parcells. Tough love but really really believes in him.



And let’s be honest as an African American who grew up in one of the ****tiest areas in New York. He can relate to everyone but NFL teams primarily have African americans from not great backgrounds playing for them - he can relate and get on the same level as them at the end of the day.



But not only that he mingled and got along really well with whites, blacks, Asians, etc when he was younger and throughout his life. He can relate to people of all socioeconomic backgrounds. He has the charisma that makes you gravitate towards him and makes you feel Comfortable as hell.



Everyone can complain about that leader remark he had about himself but it’s more about how he saw himself rather than how he carried himself. Sometimes it’s difficult for people to admit they are a leader when they are so humble - that’s the case with Flores.



Everyone wants the guy who can scream and yell and get in your face - like it's a gladiator match. What most posters don't understand is that wears off even if you are the greatest coach of all time. At some point players want to know you actually care about them and will be there for them. Thats the key in coaching and leading. Flores knows all facets of the game, but at the end of the day he can draw up the most intricate and complex designs but if the players don't get invested in winning FOR him and FOR each other, then it won't work. Flores may not be the mastermind Gase is, nor the organizational expert Philbin is, or the motivator that Dan Campbell or the late Tony S. was. The thing Flores is that he is a little bit of everything and BALANCED. He has a handle of all phases of the game and knows how to work with people smarter than him and guide that into a direction where it will benefit the team.



I'm probably the only Flores fan on this forum, but when I see a good coach, I will push for them as hard as I can. Flores isn't anything like Todd Bowles either. Todd Bowles has a huge ego and tells people to shut the **** up if they disagree with him. He's just more approachable and a nicer person than Gase was. If anything, Flores is similar to Belicheck, Nagy, and McVay in the regard that he wants to use football minds that are smarter than him around him, take their input and apply. He wants to collaborate and work as a team. He doesn't have any delusions of grandeur or think he's a genius. Its all about the team and making sure they succeed.



The best leaders are the ones who can admit they aren't the smartest person in the room, and that its about surrounding themselves with smarter people and bringing the best out of each person to work together to a cohesive goal.



Richard is a decently nice candidate. I don't disagree and would be alright if he was hired.I just really get vibes of Belicheck in Flores and thats in regards to how he handles people and players. Belicheck for as much crap he gets, really really is collaborative and open minded. He knows he doesn't have the best ideas all the time and gives people around him to speak their mind. He looks at things from an unbiased and neutral perspective and always goes with the best idea. He is a brilliant football mind but on top of everything he is an amazing leader that knows how to handle people of all kind. Thats what Flores is. Flores has the ability to connect with everyone and anyone and thats one of the keys to being a great leader and coach. Some people are brilliant minds, some people are able to bring everyone together and work together for the same goal while leaning on people with more experience in certain areas. Thats Flores. I want him to be the next coach, badly.



I just don't want the next Raheem Morris in Richard - a players coach who is extremely energetic but at the end of the day a glorified DB coach.



When it comes to his Offensive Coordinator being Jim Caldwell - He was with Dungy during the Colts glory years and helped shape the QBs and Peyton. He's taken his team to the Super Bowl as well and started 14-0.



He was the OC for the Ravens when they won the Super Bowl as well.



Would be a very good hire that would mesh well with Flores. Its an experienced coach that Flores can lean on. Unlike Gase who wanted to make sure he was the smartest guy in the room rather than having people more experienced to lean on (unless you consider his father in law being on the coaching staff being along those lines)



Not only that but Flores has people on his list he HAS NEVER coached with and is just finding the best candidate possible - which is rare in this league, when most people want their buddies (Loggans, Sherman, Mularkey, etc)



Awsi always preaches drafting quarterbacks who have always experienced winning - high school and college. People who are known winners and can carry a team by themselves at times. That was basically Flores during his playing career and now only has experienced winning during his coaching career.



When it comes to his interviews and clips on Youtube, I could care less if he comes off as the softest spoken person or the most intimidating guy in the room. He isn't leading an army where he needs to be screaming. Football players DO NOT respond to that positively after a while. So get that through your head if you think thats what a coach should be doing. There is a reason Andy Reid, McVay, Belicheck, Pederson, and Lynn are in the playoffs still - and thats not because they are hard-asses that scream all the time or running around with massive amounts of energy.



This is another field but watch this interview. Coogler is as soft spoken as they come, but he is as great of a leader as you can find. Look outside the box and stop looking at everything on the surface. There are reasons why some coaches are decent coordinators yet great coaches and vice versa.



