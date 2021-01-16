My Simulated Mock

I was able to trade down for Dallas 2nd round next year and still get D. Smith. Crazier things have happened.Traded back again and found Rousseau on the board. "Gamble on Greatness"...he could be a disrupter like JPP. At that spot, I thought it worth the risk.Always looking for competent Offensive Linemen. I see this guy as a starting RT or could be a swing tackle.Patrick Jones is one of my favorite players in the draft. He has inside moves, speed around the corner, good dip in his knees, and can kick inside. He's 6'5, 260...I really like this guy.Found Terrace Marshall still on the board at 52. Doubt it, but who knows? To get out of this draft with both of these WRs would be a coup.JW is one of my two favorite RBs in the draft. He's a bit bigger than Myles Gaskins....but he's a 4.4 guy. He's one missed tackle away at all times.Kary Vincent...I think he's better right now than Nik Needham. He's blazing fast and can cover. Needs to get stronger, but with his speed can recover if he get's beat.Jackson Carman is just too good of a player not to take if he's still there and we have a pick in the third round. OL depth would be amazing.Richard LeCounte is a strange dude. Sometimes he plays like fellow UGA alum Reshad Jones. Other times, not so much. We picked Jones late and he worked out.