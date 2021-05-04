My take on our opening day roster

First of all, there are only 3 or 4 spots in play this year, most of the roster is set barring injury or training camp melt-down.



Dolphins 2021 Opening Day Roster



Offense

QBs (2): Tua, Brissett

RBs (4): Gaskin, Doaks, Brown, Ahmed

WRs (6): Parker, Waddle, Fuller, Williams, Wilson, Bowden

TEs (4): Gesicki, Shaheen, Long, Carter

OTs: (4) Jackson, Eichenberg, Davis , rookie (Coleman or Jones)

OGs: (3) Hunt, Kindley, Fluker

C: (2) Skura, Deiter

total (25)



Defense

DTs: (4) Davis, Wilkins, Butler, Jenkins

DEs: (4) Phillips, Ogbah, Seiler, Strowbridge

WSLBs (2): Baker, Riley

MLBs (2), McKinney, Roberts

SSLBs: (3) Van Ginkle, Scarlett, Biegel

Ss: (4) McCain, Holland, Rowe, Brandon Jones

CBs: (6) Howard, Byron Jones, Iggy, Coleman, Needham, Perry

total (25)



Specialists

Sanders, Palardy, Ferguson



As you can see, I've left a number of current Dolphins off the roster. I can't see Smythe, Munson, Eguvoen, Grant, Pankey, or Hollins as actual prospects to make this team unless there are injuries (and maybe not then). I know that some of these guys have been around awhile, but we're better now... it's time to thank them for their service and let them move on.



The guys listed in red are the targets. They better stay healthy and hope none of the UDFAs shine.



If I've inadvertantly left anyone off, I'm sure someone will let me know and I'll adjust this.