My take on our opening day roster

First of all, there are only 3 or 4 spots in play this year, most of the roster is set barring injury or training camp melt-down.
Dolphins 2021 Opening Day Roster
Offense
QBs (2): Tua, Brissett
RBs (4): Gaskin, Doaks, Brown, Ahmed
WRs (6): Parker, Waddle, Fuller, Williams, Wilson, Bowden
TEs (4): Gesicki, Shaheen, Long, Carter
OTs: (4) Jackson, Eichenberg, Davis, rookie (Coleman or Jones)
OGs: (3) Hunt, Kindley, Fluker
C: (2) Skura, Deiter
total (25)
Defense
DTs: (4) Davis, Wilkins, Butler, Jenkins
DEs: (4) Phillips, Ogbah, Seiler, Strowbridge
WSLBs (2): Baker, Riley
MLBs (2), McKinney, Roberts
SSLBs: (3) Van Ginkle, Scarlett, Biegel
Ss: (4) McCain, Holland, Rowe, Brandon Jones
CBs: (6) Howard, Byron Jones, Iggy, Coleman, Needham, Perry
total (25)
Specialists
Sanders, Palardy, Ferguson
As you can see, I've left a number of current Dolphins off the roster. I can't see Smythe, Munson, Eguvoen, Grant, Pankey, or Hollins as actual prospects to make this team unless there are injuries (and maybe not then). I know that some of these guys have been around awhile, but we're better now... it's time to thank them for their service and let them move on.
The guys listed in red are the targets. They better stay healthy and hope none of the UDFAs shine.
If I've inadvertantly left anyone off, I'm sure someone will let me know and I'll adjust this.
