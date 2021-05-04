 My take on our opening day roster | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My take on our opening day roster

First of all, there are only 3 or 4 spots in play this year, most of the roster is set barring injury or training camp melt-down.

Dolphins 2021 Opening Day Roster

Offense
QBs (2): Tua, Brissett
RBs (4): Gaskin, Doaks, Brown, Ahmed
WRs (6): Parker, Waddle, Fuller, Williams, Wilson, Bowden
TEs (4): Gesicki, Shaheen, Long, Carter
OTs: (4) Jackson, Eichenberg, Davis, rookie (Coleman or Jones)
OGs: (3) Hunt, Kindley, Fluker
C: (2) Skura, Deiter
total (25)

Defense
DTs: (4) Davis, Wilkins, Butler, Jenkins
DEs: (4) Phillips, Ogbah, Seiler, Strowbridge
WSLBs (2): Baker, Riley
MLBs (2), McKinney, Roberts
SSLBs: (3) Van Ginkle, Scarlett, Biegel
Ss: (4) McCain, Holland, Rowe, Brandon Jones
CBs: (6) Howard, Byron Jones, Iggy, Coleman, Needham, Perry
total (25)

Specialists
Sanders, Palardy, Ferguson

As you can see, I've left a number of current Dolphins off the roster. I can't see Smythe, Munson, Eguvoen, Grant, Pankey, or Hollins as actual prospects to make this team unless there are injuries (and maybe not then). I know that some of these guys have been around awhile, but we're better now... it's time to thank them for their service and let them move on.

The guys listed in red are the targets. They better stay healthy and hope none of the UDFAs shine.

If I've inadvertantly left anyone off, I'm sure someone will let me know and I'll adjust this.
 
I don't think Beigel needs to be on red. If anything McCain and Rowe should be on notice. Also, Hollins is very good as a ST player and so is Fejedelem.
 
Seems about right.

Not sure if Elastic Roberts recovers in time for opening day (or even the first quarter of the season).

If we move on from Smythey, ideally we can get a pick for him. Doesn't seem like a guy you have to just cut outright.
 
Nice write up man!!! Roster looks solid. Just have to keep adding pieces as we carry on the journey. Would love to see a side by side of this in comparison to what we had after our "fire sale" the year before last. We've improved dramatically imo....
 
Good work.

Mack Hollins is a wild card...last two WRs need to excel at STs. WR could be fluid, anyway.

Not sure we keep both Fluker and Davis. As you say, injuries and unexpected performances could affect.

I thought Fejedelem or whatever his name is, was a sure cut. I don't even know what position he plays...🤔

Hopefully Nik Needham is on the field WAY less than he was last year!
 
Danny said:
I don't think Beigel needs to be on red. If anything McCain and Rowe should be on notice. Also, Hollins is very good as a ST player and so is Fejedelem.
Click to expand...
I don't get it with Rowe -- he was very highly rated last year from everything I've seen.
 
Danny said:
I don't think Beigel needs to be on red. If anything McCain and Rowe should be on notice. Also, Hollins is very good as a ST player and so is Fejedelem.
Click to expand...
I'm not even sure that Beigel is healthy. He signed for vet minimum too, so there is no cost associated with cutting him. He's the type of guy who can be cut and then picked back up on week 2. Same thing with Hollins and Fejedelem.

For now, Carter's guaranteed money says he's the guy.
 
