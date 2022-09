Mach2 said: We won a division game. The Defense looked sharp for the most part. The offense showed things upon which to build.



Nothing to be unhappy about...... Click to expand...

Even in our wins the last two years I felt like one side if the ball is the other was always a cluster f.So I was encouraged too see that while the offense wasn't great, it also wasn't 3 plays and punt repeatedly like it the past. Definitely things to build off of.