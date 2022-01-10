My Thoughts on Flores Being Fired

So, I have mixed feelings about this. I have to admit there were times in the season where I felt myself wishing for him to be fired even though deep down I still kinda felt like he was the right guy. Flores, imo, could be very successful with this team still if he let a genuine OC come in and run the show completely on offense. I have a feeling he wanted guys he could control more easily and be able to tell them, look, just don't lose the game on offense and play conservative and just do enough for My Defense to win games. I think possibly, because of the control he wanted he didn't hire the best staff possible and that was probably ultimately his downfall. Even now though that just sounds absurd to actually say...so I dunno.



I like his work ethic, I like what he was trying to build here. I still love him rushing the field in the Cincy game last year. There was a lot to like about Flores and some stuff to question. I know I will miss our D playing as aggressive as they do under him. I see us falling back to a moderate blitzing team, and not many hybrid formations and such that confused defenses. Our defense was exciting under Flores no doubt.



This season made things really difficult to evaluate... Well is the OLine our biggest issue? Did the Watson ordeal have an impact on the start of the season? What if we had better play calling? A run game? Is Tua the guy? and so on. I was always in support of Tua, but the last 2 games do leave a sour taste with how he played. I'm hoping he was still Brees in San Diego fixing to figure it out like he did in New Orleans...time will tell I guess.



If this move by Ross is just cause he is hard up for everything Michigan and wants Harbaugh, then the move is a bit disappointing to me. On the other hand, he better have Harbaugh lined up if that's who he wants, cause this makes no sense otherwise right now.



I understand the reasons to want Flores gone, but I think I would have preferred to give him another year, whether with Tua, Watson or whomever ends up as our QB. He did enough to warrant another shot for me. Constant turnover at the top doesn't help us. I guess seeing who we get will help determine how I feel about this in the end.



Now this changes up free agency and who we might or might not resign big time. It begs the questions as well, if Grier gave Flores "the groceries" and hired Flores in the first place...how do you keep him now? Did his first 3 picks in the last draft save him? Did he agree to give up the farm for Watson and to be onboard with Harbaugh? Or will he be canned too? And, are we in yet another rebuild mode now? A lot to think about this offseason for sure. Who is the coach? Is Tua the guy if we put him in a better situation (Oline, WRs, play calling ect)? Who do we let go? How do we spend all that cap? What kind of defense and offense is going to be installed here now?



I hope we draft and sign OL, sign Duke as backup and draft a RB, sign Gesicki and Ogbah back as well. Gotta find healthy WRs too. Not sure what will happen with X now...does a new coach see him as draft capital in a trade? Anyway... I'm sure when in for a wild ride no mater what.



Thanks for everything, Brian. I highly suspect we will see him with a better run team one day, coaching in the playoffs regularly.



Go Phins!