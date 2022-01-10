 My Thoughts on Flores Being Fired | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My Thoughts on Flores Being Fired

phinzfan21

phinzfan21

So, I have mixed feelings about this. I have to admit there were times in the season where I felt myself wishing for him to be fired even though deep down I still kinda felt like he was the right guy. Flores, imo, could be very successful with this team still if he let a genuine OC come in and run the show completely on offense. I have a feeling he wanted guys he could control more easily and be able to tell them, look, just don't lose the game on offense and play conservative and just do enough for My Defense to win games. I think possibly, because of the control he wanted he didn't hire the best staff possible and that was probably ultimately his downfall. Even now though that just sounds absurd to actually say...so I dunno.

I like his work ethic, I like what he was trying to build here. I still love him rushing the field in the Cincy game last year. There was a lot to like about Flores and some stuff to question. I know I will miss our D playing as aggressive as they do under him. I see us falling back to a moderate blitzing team, and not many hybrid formations and such that confused defenses. Our defense was exciting under Flores no doubt.

This season made things really difficult to evaluate... Well is the OLine our biggest issue? Did the Watson ordeal have an impact on the start of the season? What if we had better play calling? A run game? Is Tua the guy? and so on. I was always in support of Tua, but the last 2 games do leave a sour taste with how he played. I'm hoping he was still Brees in San Diego fixing to figure it out like he did in New Orleans...time will tell I guess.

If this move by Ross is just cause he is hard up for everything Michigan and wants Harbaugh, then the move is a bit disappointing to me. On the other hand, he better have Harbaugh lined up if that's who he wants, cause this makes no sense otherwise right now.

I understand the reasons to want Flores gone, but I think I would have preferred to give him another year, whether with Tua, Watson or whomever ends up as our QB. He did enough to warrant another shot for me. Constant turnover at the top doesn't help us. I guess seeing who we get will help determine how I feel about this in the end.

Now this changes up free agency and who we might or might not resign big time. It begs the questions as well, if Grier gave Flores "the groceries" and hired Flores in the first place...how do you keep him now? Did his first 3 picks in the last draft save him? Did he agree to give up the farm for Watson and to be onboard with Harbaugh? Or will he be canned too? And, are we in yet another rebuild mode now? A lot to think about this offseason for sure. Who is the coach? Is Tua the guy if we put him in a better situation (Oline, WRs, play calling ect)? Who do we let go? How do we spend all that cap? What kind of defense and offense is going to be installed here now?

I hope we draft and sign OL, sign Duke as backup and draft a RB, sign Gesicki and Ogbah back as well. Gotta find healthy WRs too. Not sure what will happen with X now...does a new coach see him as draft capital in a trade? Anyway... I'm sure when in for a wild ride no mater what.

Thanks for everything, Brian. I highly suspect we will see him with a better run team one day, coaching in the playoffs regularly.

Go Phins!
 
phinzfan21 said:
So, I have mixed feelings about this. I have to admit there were times in the season where I felt myself wishing for him to be fired even though deep down I still kinda felt like he was the right guy. Flores, imo, could be very successful with this team still if he let a genuine OC come in and run the show completely on offense. I have a feeling he wanted guys he could control more easily and be able to tell them, look, just don't lose the game on offense and play conservative and just do enough for My Defense to win games. I think possibly, because of the control he wanted he didn't hire the best staff possible and that was probably ultimately his downfall. Even now though that just sounds absurd to actually say...so I dunno.

I like his work ethic, I like what he was trying to build here. I still love him rushing the field in the Cincy game last year. There was a lot to like about Flores and some stuff to question. I know I will miss our D playing as aggressive as they do under him. I see us falling back to a moderate blitzing team, and not many hybrid formations and such that confused defenses. Our defense was exciting under Flores no doubt.

This season made things really difficult to evaluate... Well is the OLine our biggest issue? Did the Watson ordeal have an impact on the start of the season? What if we had better play calling? A run game? Is Tua the guy? and so on. I was always in support of Tua, but the last 2 games do leave a sour taste with how he played. I'm hoping he was still Brees in San Diego fixing to figure it out like he did in New Orleans...time will tell I guess.

If this move by Ross is just cause he is hard up for everything Michigan and wants Harbaugh, then the move is a bit disappointing to me. On the other hand, he better have Harbaugh lined up if that's who he wants, cause this makes no sense otherwise right now.

I understand the reasons to want Flores gone, but I think I would have preferred to give him another year, whether with Tua, Watson or whomever ends up as our QB. He did enough to warrant another shot for me. Constant turnover at the top doesn't help us. I guess seeing who we get will help determine how I feel about this in the end.

Now this changes up free agency and who we might or might not resign big time. It begs the questions as well, if Grier gave Flores "the groceries" and hired Flores in the first place...how do you keep him now? Did his first 3 picks in the last draft save him? Did he agree to give up the farm for Watson and to be onboard with Harbaugh? Or will he be canned too? And, are we in yet another rebuild mode now? A lot to think about this offseason for sure. Who is the coach? Is Tua the guy if we put him in a better situation (Oline, WRs, play calling ect)? Who do we let go? How do we spend all that cap? What kind of defense and offense is going to be installed here now?

I hope we draft and sign OL, sign Duke as backup and draft a RB, sign Gesicki and Ogbah back as well. Gotta find healthy WRs too. Not sure what will happen with X now...does a new coach see him as draft capital in a trade? Anyway... I'm sure when in for a wild ride no mater what.

Thanks for everything, Brian. I highly suspect we will see him with a better run team one day, coaching in the playoffs regularly.

Go Phins!
I doubt it….
 
Dthrill_08 said:
Grier > Flores but that is just me. Grier has drafted well enough to stay.
This guy gets a pass for drafting what will be a career backup level QB over a franchise superstar like Herbert.

Forget that he also drafted Austin Jackson and Igbo in the same first round loaded with stars. Passed on Jonathan Taylor when RB was arguably our biggest need.
 
JKS4 said:
Firing Flores and Keeping Grier might be the worst decision this franchise has made in a long list of terrible decisions.
Hyperbole much? Herbert over Tua not worse? Signing Fitz and costing youself Burrow not worse? Passing on Brees (twice) not worse? Jake Long over Matt Ryan not worse? having 3 first round picks and walking away with Noah (after trading back), Jackson and Tua not worse?
 
JKS4 said:
This guy gets a pass for drafting what will be a career backup level QB over a franchise superstar like Herbert.

Forget that he also drafted Austin Jackson and Igbo in the same first round loaded with stars. Passed on Jonathan Taylor when RB was arguably our biggest need.
9-8 and out of playoffs just like Tua.
 
Schleprock said:
Yes, because we already have a discussion going, you don't need your own Rob Gronkowski "but I'm special" thread
Didn't intend to get you all triggered by posting. Unfortunate consequence of my starting a thread once in a blue moon I guess. :BNK:
 
I'm pro-Black any and everything when it comes to coaching/FO, etc., but Flores brought this on himself beginning with his hiring and firing of coaching staffs. To be honest, he lost me with the Kenny Stills incident. He was never square with me after that.

It's like he was winging a test he had only cursory knowledge of.

handrub-grin.gif
 
