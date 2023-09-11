My thoughts on the Chargers game

I don't really post much here during the season, just because things go so fast here. I don't even attempt to follow the game day threads because by the time you read one page, 6 more pages have been posted. The times I tried to participate I found I was missing the game because I was too busy reading about it instead of actually watching it. That being said, here are my thoughts on the game.



This team looked very familiar, and that's not necessarily a good thing. The defense was very suspect, and that's putting it politely, but they came up huge when it really mattered. I'll give them a pass this week because Herbert, Ekeler and Allen are all brand name players and can make any defense look bad, but they need to improve in a big way.



Our running game is still terrible and it's obvious the team has no confidence in them. And that is inevitably going to come back and bite us in the ass. If we can't run the ball, even a little bit, we're not going to be successful in the long term. There were so many situations yesterday where they should have been running the ball, especially late in the game, and we didn't even try because McD knows our RB's probably won't get the job done. Something needs to be done, even if it's giving Brooks and Achane a chance to see if they can do any better. It's a glaring weakness.



Tua has proven, when healthy, he is a legit MVP contender. He looked amazing yesterday. Under no circumstances should be throwing the ball 45 times a game, but he has proven he can when we need him to. He looked healthy, strong and confident all game long.



The offensive line deserves a ton of credit as Tua had plenty of time for most of the game. I'm used to watching him run for his life and yesterday that just didn't happen. Let's hope that's a sign of things to come. Although the center to QB exchanges, which is the most basic of the line's duty, is a mess and needs to be addressed. That's the kind of mistakes that can cost us a game.



Tyreek Hill is from another planet. People thought he was joking when he talked about a 2000 yard season and it's clear he wasn't. Personally I don't want to see it because I'm hoping for a more balanced offense, but if our running game is going to be non-existent, then we're gonna need it.

Waddle played great as usual, and the rest of the WR's gave us what we needed from them.



Did anyone miss Mike Gesicki? No? Me neither.



That last TD pass to Hill may be been the most perfectly placed TD pass I have ever seen. Over the defender's shoulder right into Hill's chest. He didn't even have to move his hands. That was a work of art.



You didn't have to be Nostrodamous to see Jason Sanders missing that extra point before it happened.



To wrap it all up, I'm thrilled to be starting 1-0 with a big win over a strong team on the road, although I heard a lot of cheering for the Dolphins, but we seriously need to improve on defense and figure out how to run the ball. The Tua\Hill superhero show is amazing, but we can't depend on it to happen every week. It's just a recipe for disaster. Let's hope they figure it out.



On to New England and 2-0!