My thoughts so far this year.

Well here we are again….another year and another preseason. So just before our preseason game tomorrow I want to point out what I’ve seen so far.

I’ll be 62 years old in October, and I’ve been following this team since the 70s. I remember the days when a group of us used to head over to St. Thomas University and watch our beloved team practice those dreadful 2 a days under the watchful eye of Don Shula and his coaches.

This year, I’m guessing because of all the great tools we have on offense, I was expecting more. Of course….I know, it’s early, very early indeed and we haven’t even played a single pre season game. But, to my old untrained eyes, something just doesn’t seem right. Let me explain:

Tua hasnt looked as sharp as we’ve gotten used to seeing him. So far this year he has thrown 30 out of 59 passes for a total of 291 yards ( quarterback rating of 62.2 ). 2 TDS and 2 ints. He hasnt, at times, looked comfortable in the pocket. I know, I know, it’s only preseason and we’re keeping everything very vanilla, as we should of course. But from what I’ve seen in the past, when Tua had a bad practice, he would come the next day and just light it up! I haven’t really seen that this year.

Our general manager laughed when asked about our Oline. He said he wasn’t worried. Well, guess what? He should be! The line, for whatever reason, hasn’t looked good. I’m not going to go over this issue since we all know where we’re at.

Suring these two practices with the Falcons I was expecting to see more, again because of the firepower we have on offense I was expecting a much better performance. Day one we were bad….day two was better, but still not what I was expecting from our unit. I’m sure coach McDaniel will look into this and come up with a solution, so no….I’m not super worried at all….just a little down from what I’ve seen.

as far as the Defense, well….coach Fangio has them playing at a great level so far. Coach Fangio may be the best off season acquisition we’ve made. Noa, Tindall, and several other players look a lot better to me.

Special teams I haven’t payed much attention to, to be honest. And that’s all I have to say about that…..

You all have a great day, and stay safe.