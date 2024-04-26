My top 10 guys for day 2!

Swollcolb
Made this list for round 1 and we didn't get anyone on my list but I did like Chop Robinson quite a bit he would have been an honorable mention for me. Here's the guys I like round 2.
Offense
1) Jackson Powers-Johnson
2) Christian Haynes
3) Zach Frazier
4) Roman Wilson
5) Cooper Beebe
Defense
1) Michael Hall Jr
2) T'vondre Sweat/ Kris Jenkins
3) Javon Bullard
4) Cole Bishop
5) Mekhi Wingo
Cooper DeJean, Jer'zhan Newton and Ladd Mckonkey are 3 guys who would top my list, didn't include them because I expect them to go very early tonight.
Christian Haynes would be my personal favorite realistic pick at 55 I just love his fit in Miamis scheme, athletic nasty run blocker who would make Miamis run game so fun with him and Brewer climbing to second level with their athleticism.
