My top 10 guys for day 2!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,416
Reaction score
4,424
Made this list for round 1 and we didn't get anyone on my list but I did like Chop Robinson quite a bit he would have been an honorable mention for me. Here's the guys I like round 2.

Offense
1) Jackson Powers-Johnson
2) Christian Haynes
3) Zach Frazier
4) Roman Wilson
5) Cooper Beebe

Defense
1) Michael Hall Jr
2) T'vondre Sweat/ Kris Jenkins
3) Javon Bullard
4) Cole Bishop
5) Mekhi Wingo

Cooper DeJean, Jer'zhan Newton and Ladd Mckonkey are 3 guys who would top my list, didn't include them because I expect them to go very early tonight.

Christian Haynes would be my personal favorite realistic pick at 55 I just love his fit in Miamis scheme, athletic nasty run blocker who would make Miamis run game so fun with him and Brewer climbing to second level with their athleticism.
 
Here is my quick list in no particular order of guys who could be there at 55.

OT Amengadjie

OG Haynes


DT Jenkins
DT Smith

LB Colson

TE Sanders
TE Sinnott

CB Melton

S Hicks
 
So history tells us Miami will do the opposite
 
I'm curious do you have Johnny Newton going before us and that's why he's not listed or has his foot kept him off your list entirely?
 
Same question

Do you have Johnny Newton going before us and that's why he's not listed or has his foot kept him off your list entirely?
 
my top 3 @ 55
1- Cody Rhodes ( scouts call him a nightmare)
2- Roman Reigns( all scouts have acknowledged his talent)
3- Hunter Hemsley ( he loves the game)
 
It has got to be offensive line for me. If a good O-line (ie JPJ or Frazier) could be had later, I would still accept a trade to pick up one more pick.
 
