My uneducated take on the pass offense

feel free to roast me
is the boundary pass not a thing for McDaniel?
2 years in a row our offense runs down/gets figured out.
do we ever threaten the boundary?
were Claypool and Ezuzanma bad or just not valued?
is this a Shanahan offense thing? not for Tua thing? a shitty OL thing?
I fear another year of throwing into windows with fast pace until it is taken away and then no answer
