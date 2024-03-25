 My uneducated take on the pass offense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My uneducated take on the pass offense

feel free to roast me

is the boundary pass not a thing for McDaniel?

2 years in a row our offense runs down/gets figured out.

do we ever threaten the boundary?

were Claypool and Ezuzanma bad or just not valued?

is this a Shanahan offense thing? not for Tua thing? a shitty OL thing?

I fear another year of throwing into windows with fast pace until it is taken away and then no answer
 
Claypool was bad, EZ hurt his neck and never returned from IR.
 
I'm with you 100%.

I've been arguing for two things for awhile.. a competent X wide receiver... and a pass pro/recieving RB.

We lack both.
 
