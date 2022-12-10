My wanna-be-scouting report on Chargers

To give you some context on this Chargers defense, we all know or should know by now the Lions's defense is absolutely abysmal. Chargers are one notch below that. And now they're missing key guys, it'll probably get to Lions level of bad.Lions are worst, giving up 27 ppgChargers are 3rd worse giving up 26 ppgChargers give up 151 rushing yards pg - 4th worst (that's A LOT of yards)I seriously predict Tua is going for 400 yards 4 TDs on primetime. I'm dead serious. This defense BLOWSEither that or Mostert/Wilson are each rushing for 100 yards. and Tua throws for 250 and 2 TDs.After doing some more research, it's crazy just how good the 49ers defense really is. Chargers are almost the complete oppositeChargers arein rushing yards per attempt at 5.4 rushing yards per attempt. That's really, really bad (49ers are first at 3.4 ypa)Chargers are near the bottom of the league at 7 pass yards per attempt.They're one of the worst when it comes to passing TDs given-up.1/3rd of their INT production came from Bryce Calahan who will be OUT tmrw.Best Safety in the league IMO not named Jevon Holland--- Derwin James is DOUBTFUL! That's hugeStaring Nickel - Bryce Callahan - DOUBTFUL (Again, accounted for 1/3 of the team's total INTs)Callahan's backup is (most likely) Ja'Sir Taylor - ROOKIE 6th round pick - 5'10 185 lbs - Dude's barely played a snap all yearImagine your first start as a 6th round rookie is against Hill/Waddle in the slot - Game overDL:3-4 DE Sebastian Joseph-Day - DOUBTFULThat DE position is crazy.. All 3 RDE's are all out (They have a total of 5 (!!) 3-4 D-linemen OUT for this game)--- meaning they have 4 active D-linemen in a 3-4 defense. Those guys take absolute punishment in the trenchesRUN THE DAMN BALL McDaniel!LB:Joey Bosa - IR - OUTKhalil Ingram - BEAST lol will be playingKyle Van Noy - Starter - has fallen off a cliff. He's terrible. Not sure why they have him as an ILB. He's an edge guyOT:RT Trey Pipkins - DOUBTFULLT Rashawn Slater - IR (one of the best in the game)Slater's replacement, Jamaree Salyer, is a 6th round rookie CONVERTED GUARDOur DL should FEASTIf Armstead plays, Tua will have ALL DAMN DAY in the pocket.Contain Khlalil Mack, and this team winsHerbert will get his, he has really good receivers, but he'll make his typical boneheaded plays. Our run D should contain Ekeler somewhat.Tua will outplay Herbert and it will finally be settled once and for all.. Tua >>> Herbert and shut up the criticsTua should FEAST in this one.Two things that scare me..-Herbert's escapability. Our defense struggles mightily with athletic QBs. I can see Herbert having a career-rushing day. He will be running for his life behind that beat up OL-Dolphins secondary CANNOT give up the deep ball. Play bend-dont-break defense. Give up the underneath stuff and wait for Herbert to screw up like he usually does.-FGs are going to be huge wins for this defense as I see our offense scoring 28+ so a 28-23 game is what I'm feeling.Thoughts?