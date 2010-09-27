My weiketrade.com review

Well I am at a complete lost when it comes to weiketrade.comAs of right now, I am not endorsing their product and I am advising that all future purchases be made to another retailer until they fix my order. I bought a Dansby jersey in orange that I have been waiting for and it finally came in today. Needless to say I was very pissed off by what I was given to pass as an authentic.This is what I opened up today:These are the only pictures that I have but I can get more. The name and numbers all have a dark stain on the edge that you can see in the pictures(which play it down tremendously). They also have what look to be dirt smudges all over them that you can see in the last pic. The sun is shaped like a football and the dolphin on both sleeves doesn't even have an eye. I am really pissed b/c whoever is responding to my email said they will send me a new jersey when I order another jersey.I advise anybody that wants a knockoff to buy from someone like nflnhl.com. That is where my next purchase will be going through. This is ridiculous that I have to order another jersey in order to get this disgrace of a jersey relaced.