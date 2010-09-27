 My weiketrade.com review | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

My weiketrade.com review

jree

jree

Second String
Joined
Apr 16, 2010
Messages
1,618
Reaction score
13
Location
Ur house when ur not home
Well I am at a complete lost when it comes to weiketrade.com

As of right now, I am not endorsing their product and I am advising that all future purchases be made to another retailer until they fix my order. I bought a Dansby jersey in orange that I have been waiting for and it finally came in today. Needless to say I was very pissed off by what I was given to pass as an authentic.

This is what I opened up today:
img0200q-1.jpg

img0199sf-1.jpg

img0195y-1.jpg


These are the only pictures that I have but I can get more. The name and numbers all have a dark stain on the edge that you can see in the pictures(which play it down tremendously). They also have what look to be dirt smudges all over them that you can see in the last pic. The sun is shaped like a football and the dolphin on both sleeves doesn't even have an eye. I am really pissed b/c whoever is responding to my email said they will send me a new jersey when I order another jersey.

I am not ordering another nor do I advise anybody else to order a jersey from WEIKETRADE.COM. Consider this my official endorsement until they fix what they have done wrong.

I advise anybody that wants a knockoff to buy from someone like nflnhl.com. That is where my next purchase will be going through. This is ridiculous that I have to order another jersey in order to get this disgrace of a jersey relaced.
 
jree

jree

Second String
Joined
Apr 16, 2010
Messages
1,618
Reaction score
13
Location
Ur house when ur not home
Yes I am extremely pissed. Even for a knock off this is unacceptable. I have seen better quality from the swap meat and I am really upset that they wont replace the jersey unless I buy a new one. I am ordering from nflnhl.com from here on out unless they step up their game
 
jree

jree

Second String
Joined
Apr 16, 2010
Messages
1,618
Reaction score
13
Location
Ur house when ur not home
Well thats fine for you but I am telling the rest what happened to me. This website sucks and I would look elsewhere for a knock off
 
dolphinswow

dolphinswow

Rookie
Joined
Jul 7, 2010
Messages
99
Reaction score
1
Location
earth
Nobody tell you their Orange color jerseys not very good? try other's color bro. their jerseys awesome for me.

SAM_6224-1.jpg

SAM_6223-1.jpg

SAM_5796-1.jpg
 
Tunaphish429

Tunaphish429

1st Ballot Hall of Famer
Joined
Aug 7, 2009
Messages
8,629
Reaction score
38
Location
CUSE
These jersey..love you long time..

sucks that they suck..I would never order from them.
 
jree

jree

Second String
Joined
Apr 16, 2010
Messages
1,618
Reaction score
13
Location
Ur house when ur not home
Thank you. This is my point. Even if the logo is different from the white ones, it doesn't excuse the stains that are all over the numbers or the names. After emailing back and forth with him/her telling them that I wasn't going to order another one just so I could have 3 ****ty jerseys to replace my first ****ty jersey, they finally said today they will give me a refund. I'll keep you guys posted on whether or not I get my refund or not.
 
estreetnj

estreetnj

Rookie
Joined
Oct 29, 2008
Messages
190
Reaction score
2
Location
Jersey City NJ
That suck man cause i stand by weike and never had a problem. My jerseys came out amazing and look better than any knockoffs ive seen. I hope i dont have your luck on my next order.
 
