My wife bought us two 2023 seasons tickets

Scrap

Scrap

…for my 50th birthday. I live nowhere near Miami, but I will attend a game or two next year. If anyone will be looking for club level tickets next year, some will be available. Just a heads up.

Also, I have tickets to the Cleveland game, and will be attending in November. This will be my first game at Hard Rock.

I have an awesome wife.
 
darefugee said:
Lol don’t live near Miami. Maybe she’s telling you something.
Click to expand...
We live in Louisville, Ky and we purchased season tickets off stub hub for this season. I just hope I get to inherit them for next year! If not I guess to the waiting list I go. This weekend, due to flight cost fall break, will be our first game to miss

Anyone know for sure on if you purchase season tickets from a 3rd party like stub hub, if that individual gains the future and playoff rights too?
 
darefugee said:
Lol don’t live near Miami. Maybe she’s telling you something.
Click to expand...

Only someone in (or has served) with the Air Force would think something is up. ;-)


Go NAVY!




Y'all know I am joshin ya. Thank you for your service!!
 
Scrap said:
…for my 50th birthday. I live nowhere near Miami, but I will attend a game or two next year. If anyone will be looking for club level tickets next year, some will be available. Just a heads up.

Also, I have tickets to the Cleveland game, and will be attending in November. This will be my first game at Hard Rock.

I have an awesome wife.
Click to expand...
Great news brother! I'll likely DM you at some point for tickets, well in advance of the game. I live in Canada so I have to plan in advance.
 
That's very cool! My new one gets mad at me when I go to bdubs every Sunday to watch the games. But I don't care!! Haha
 
