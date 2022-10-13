My wife bought us two 2023 seasons tickets

Scrap
Go Fins
- Joined
- Oct 10, 2001
- Messages
- 10,217
- Reaction score
- 542
- Location
- Chester,Va.
…for my 50th birthday. I live nowhere near Miami, but I will attend a game or two next year. If anyone will be looking for club level tickets next year, some will be available. Just a heads up.
Also, I have tickets to the Cleveland game, and will be attending in November. This will be my first game at Hard Rock.
I have an awesome wife.
