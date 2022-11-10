my wife thinks i'm nuts

so i'm playing softball last sunday morning, left field, and i collide with the left centerfielder on a low line drive between us. can't put any weight on my leg and i'm helped to the bench for a few mins and then to my car to drive home. (left leg was hurt so i could drive).

i need crutches to get into my house and my wife is yelling let's go to hospital but i tell her i want to watch the dolphins. let me ice it and see if it gets better.

long story short, go to dr on monday and i have a fractured tibia and go for surgery this monday.

glad the dolphins won but it was literally painful to watch our defense.. lol

good news is it's a minor surgery and i'll be back, good as new, in a few months

needless to say my wife still thinks i'm crazy but i know others on this site have done some crazy things too just to not miss a game.

gimme some stories so i can tell her i'm not that nuts... lol



let's go fins