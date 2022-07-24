Myles Gaskin discussion should be stick

phintim said: 7 th round pick in 2019 that has been written off these past 3 years by many posters but he somehow has stuck around.

Those same 3 years we brought in veteran running backs that ended up duds.

Negatives on Myles usually brought up are his size, lack of speed and dances behind the line instead of hitting the hole faster.

Positives He catches the ball out of the backfield fairly well, willing blocker and has been our leading rusher these past 2 years.

While his stats are not stellar just like Tua and Fitz he was running behind the worst oline in the NFL and succeeded more than the more than the more heralded veteran free agents running backs recruited.

Will he pull it off again. Thoughts? Click to expand...

I like the kid. I don't think he is equipped to be an every down back, or workhorse. On the other hand, you could do a lot worse for a #3/4 back on an NFL roster. He is dependable as far as assignment soundness, relatively durable, and proven at this level.That being said, he is also expendable, as he is due2.5m (non guaranteed) this year. It isn't a lot, but it isn't chump change either, and if there is another, cheaper option that is either his equal, or shows to have a good upside potential down the road, I can see letting him go.I like to see underdogs succeed, but keep or cut are both fine by me.