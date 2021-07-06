Myles Gaskins Gets No Love in NFL.Com Ranking of Starting RBS

Fin-Loco
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin gets no love in NFL.com ranking of starting RBs
Yes. Because he is trash. We need to phone up CLE and get Hunt. We missed the boat on RB in this draft. Please know I take no pleasure in this being the truth and hope I am wholly wrong.