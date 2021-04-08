 Najee Harris | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Najee Harris

TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,194
Reaction score
2,607
Location
Trinidad
Najee is best-in-class for us.

Etienne has more burst, Javonte has more thump.

But Najee is better than both with his HANDS. And that greatly adds to Tua’s effectiveness
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
5,773
Reaction score
5,979
How did they not include Najee’s TD catch in the championship game?

 
BSQ

BSQ

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
4,037
Reaction score
2,742
Location
Dania Beach, FL.
Wow! I like this a lot!! Najee Harris is my favorite player for Miami in this entire draft. Picture Tannehill without his strong running game with the Titans. It's laughable how quickly people discard the importance of a punishing ground attack. Without Henry to bust through the line for vital yardage all the pressure would be on Tannehill's narrow shoulders. I would guess that the Titan's don't even make the post season without Henry. I get that it's a passing league these days but never forget how screwed you are if you can't run the football. Defenses load the box and destroy your offense. We have seen this happen to us for years but we can and hopefully, will put a stop to it by drafting an explosive RB. There are 3 top tier RBs, any one would be a massive upgrade just get er done!!! It's really not hard. Just don't screw it up like we did last season. I believe if we had drafted a top tier RB last season we would have made the playoffs. A great RB can make that much of a difference imo.
 
dagger151

dagger151

Club Member
Joined
Mar 16, 2008
Messages
699
Reaction score
273
Location
Parkland, FL
If the Bengals get Chase, then im fine with Sewell/Harris with 6 /18 picks and then pick the best WR left with 36. Or Sewell/Best WR at 6/18 with best RB at 36.

Lots of tier 2 WR that can potentially star in the NFL in the NFL: Bateman, Eiljah Moore, Toney, Terrace Marshall, etc. They can be had from 18-36.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,308
Reaction score
3,794
Location
Miami
Sewell/ Smith/ Chase / Pitts with #6

Harris/ Etienne # 18
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

InTUAtive
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
13,611
Reaction score
5,144
Location
Calgary Alberta
BSQ said:
Wow! I like this a lot!! Najee Harris is my favorite player for Miami in this entire draft. Picture Tannehill without his strong running game with the Titans. It's laughable how quickly people discard the importance of a punishing ground attack. Without Henry to bust through the line for vital yardage all the pressure would be on Tannehill's narrow shoulders. I would guess that the Titan's don't even make the post season without Henry. I get that it's a passing league these days but never forget how screwed you are if you can't run the football. Defenses load the box and destroy your offense. We have seen this happen to us for years but we can and hopefully, will put a stop to it by drafting an explosive RB. There are 3 top tier RBs, any one would be a massive upgrade just get er done!!! It's really not hard. Just don't screw it up like we did last season. I believe if we had drafted a top tier RB last season we would have made the playoffs. A great RB can make that much of a difference imo.
Click to expand...
You mean Tannehill is average to good without a run game I agree
 
E

EverybodysDointhePhish

Rookie
Joined
Aug 25, 2018
Messages
38
Reaction score
45
Age
34
Location
Washington DC
I don’t really want to draft a RB at 18, but do love Harris and would be ok with it. In the couple Alabama games I was watched I was so impressed with his route running out of the backfield. He has moves to get open reminiscent of devante Adams off the line.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom