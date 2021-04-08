Wow! I like this a lot!! Najee Harris is my favorite player for Miami in this entire draft. Picture Tannehill without his strong running game with the Titans. It's laughable how quickly people discard the importance of a punishing ground attack. Without Henry to bust through the line for vital yardage all the pressure would be on Tannehill's narrow shoulders. I would guess that the Titan's don't even make the post season without Henry. I get that it's a passing league these days but never forget how screwed you are if you can't run the football. Defenses load the box and destroy your offense. We have seen this happen to us for years but we can and hopefully, will put a stop to it by drafting an explosive RB. There are 3 top tier RBs, any one would be a massive upgrade just get er done!!! It's really not hard. Just don't screw it up like we did last season. I believe if we had drafted a top tier RB last season we would have made the playoffs. A great RB can make that much of a difference imo.