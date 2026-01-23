 Name the one thing the new regime could do to piss you off to no end? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Name the one thing the new regime could do to piss you off to no end?

T

Thathra

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 2, 2023
Messages
40
Reaction score
70
Age
55
Location
oregon
To me, the one thing they could do that would almost make me give up already would be to start tua next year.
 
Stick with Tua. I'm already half way out the door, and that would put me on the street.
 
Whiff on the QB.

Gotta hit on that for this to be a home run.

Needs to be addressed this off season or next.
 
Feverdream said:
To trade UP in the draft.

When you have a team with multiple needs, you trade back or just remain in place.
Click to expand...

Yeah, I agree and get that. But out of curiosity, if there was a stud QB and it was reasonable to trade up would you consider it? Like say a Manning or Luck type prospect. Is QB or any position worth it in your opinion with the situation Miami is in? It's a general question I know.
 
GRYPHONK said:
Yeah, I agree and get that. But out of curiosity, if there was a stud QB and it was reasonable to trade up would you consider it? Like say a Manning or Luck type prospect. Is QB or any position worth it in your opinion with the situation Miami is in? It's a general question I know.
Click to expand...
Almost never.

If the prospect is THAT good... then it's a minimum of three 1sts to get him... probably more than that. Maybe 5 total picks.

You can build a pretty good team with those five picks... and most of these guys fail anyway.
 
Thathra said:
To me, the one thing they could do that would almost make me give up already would be to start tua next year.
Click to expand...
If they must keep him on the roster then they better say it’s an open comp starting in otas
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom