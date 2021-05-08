 Name your 5 most joyous moments as a Phins fan. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Name your 5 most joyous moments as a Phins fan.

*Might be a little harder for some of the younger crew...
Let's try something positive for a change. Here are 5 of mine in no particular order
Dolphins beating the Steelers to advance to SuperBowl XIX
Shula taking over as the all-time leader in wins (was there in Philly)
Watching Marino win the fake spike game and walking off the field with him afterward
Landing Ricky Williams
Watching Dan break Fran Tarkenton's touchdown record in 95' to become the all-time king
 
This will be hard but here are a few:
Shula breaking the wins record
Fake spike
Zach Thomas flip into the end zone on a pick 6
(Tie) Parcells hiring and Saban hiring. Bad in hindsight but at the time...
Not on the field but I got to meet Orioles legends at a flag football game: Marino, Sam Madison, Jason Taylor, Orande Gadsen, Nat Moore, Ronnie Brown. We got to chat, take pics, get autographs and they even used our cleats as they did not bring any
 
Watching Zach Thomas Knock out Shawn Jefferson in his first game

Watching Ricky run for 200 yards against the Billd

Watching Dan break the TD record

Watching Dan play at old Foxboro stadium

Beating the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day

On a personal note. I went to the orange bowl the night the Hurricanes played VT for the last game ever at the Orange bowl. I was in Miami to see the Dolphins vs Bills game. But instead of going straight to my hotel I went to the old stadium to try to get in. By the time I got there players were getting on team buses and the game was long over. But my buddy drove us right up to the end zone where we parked, got out of the car, walked around, and took pictures on the field. We took pictures of the banners. It was a great memory. We just acted like we belonged there.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
Not on the field but I got to meet Orioles legends at a flag football game: Marino, Sam Madison, Jason Taylor, Orande Gadsen, Nat Moore, Ronnie Brown. We got to chat, take pics, get autographs and they even used our cleats as they did not bring any
Pretty cool
 
DOLFAN_51 said:
On a personal note. I went to the orange bowl the night the Hurricanes played VT for the last game ever at the Orange bowl. I was in Miami to see the Dolphins vs Bills game. But instead of going straight to my hotel I went to the old stadium to try to get in. By the time I got there players were getting on team buses and the game was long over. But my buddy drove us right up to the end zone where we parked, got out of the car, walked around, and took pictures on the field. We took pictures of the banners. It was a great memory. We just acted like we belonged there.
I got to play a High School game there.
Only a few thousand in the stands but I had caught a TD the week before at TE (my only one) so i got to lead the team out of the tunnel to the thundering ovation :p
 
1. Capping off the undefeated season with a super bowl title.

2. Dominating the Vikings to win back-to-back super bowl titles.

3. The AFC title win over Pittsburgh getting Dan Marino to the super bowl in his first full season as a starter.

4. The Monday night win over the undefeated Bears.

5. Beating Oakland 27-10 to get back to the super bowl. Miami's nemesis in those days were the Raiders.
 
Beating Washington in the Super Bowl to go 17-0

Beating Minnesota in the Super Bowl

Beating Chicago in 85

Miami Miracle

Giants beating NE in the Super Bowl to stop their undefeated year.
 
Great Thread!!!!

1. Defeating the undefeated Bears 1985- became a fan that night
2. The Fake Spike game
3. Pennington wins the East over Favre and the Jets
4. Miami Miracle
5. Drafting Tua
 
Being a fan since 1966 means I have experienced many ups and downs with the Dolphins.

The most joyous moments were the 2 super bowl wins. Nothing is better than the team you root for winning the SB and I was fortunate enough to see the Dolphins win it 2 years in a row.

The other game that stands out is the Bears game. Not only that the Dolphins won that game against what was a great Bears team but what made it even better was there was a group of Bear fans sitting in front of us. Before the game they were telling all of the Dolphin fans that the Bears were going to crush the Dolphins. As they drank beers they just got more obnoxious. Watching them leave the stadium with 5 minutes left in the game knowing their team had lost and all the Dolphin fans waving goodbye as they left still makes me smile.
 
