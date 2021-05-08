Name your 5 most joyous moments as a Phins fan.

13marino13
And the meek shall inherit the earth...
*Might be a little harder for some of the younger crew...
Let's try something positive for a change. Here are 5 of mine in no particular order
Dolphins beating the Steelers to advance to SuperBowl XIX
Shula taking over as the all-time leader in wins (was there in Philly)
Watching Marino win the fake spike game and walking off the field with him afterward
Landing Ricky Williams
Watching Dan break Fran Tarkenton's touchdown record in 95' to become the all-time king
