 NAME YOUR YOUNG BREAK OUT PLAYER OF THE SEASON FOR THE FINS | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

NAME YOUR YOUNG BREAK OUT PLAYER OF THE SEASON FOR THE FINS

Which young player will have an outstanding season that really lifts their profile both as a Fin and potentially nationally?

Phillips - become a wrecking force with double digit sacks and be in the discussion as the Defensive MVP?
Kokou - step up as our no 3 CB and show he has the potential to be a long term starter as 1 or 2?
Jackson - finally lock down the RT position and be the long term answer to protecting Tua's blind side?
Ezukanma - give us the tall option as WR and step up as the no 3 receiver?
Eichenberg - lock in the LG position and be a long term starter?
Tua - stay healthy all year and lead the team back into SB calculations and himself as a possible MVP of the league?
Holland - control the secondary and start being listed as one of the best S's in the league?
Tindall - get on the park and prove he has the instincts to match his athleticism a become a long term starter at LB?

Or is there another?

Please discuss.
 
Good list. I'm going more on a limb with Achane. If Miami ends up with Cook, he may not get a lot of touches.

But I think he could challenge Mostert and Wilson for playing time. Also, Achane should make an impact in the return game.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Good list. I'm going more on a limb with Achane. If Miami ends up with Cook, he may not get a lot of touches.

But I think he could challenge Mostert and Wilson for playing time. Also, Achane should make an impact in the return game.
Yes left the rookies out as as your never certain what they will provide.
No Cook then yes Achane could certainly be our most productive rookie this year.
Smith faces heavy competition to gain playing time with Ramsay, X, KK, Needham and another I thought of listing - Williams.
 
All of 'em!
 
