NAME YOUR YOUNG BREAK OUT PLAYER OF THE SEASON FOR THE FINS

Which young player will have an outstanding season that really lifts their profile both as a Fin and potentially nationally?
Phillips - become a wrecking force with double digit sacks and be in the discussion as the Defensive MVP?
Kokou - step up as our no 3 CB and show he has the potential to be a long term starter as 1 or 2?
Jackson - finally lock down the RT position and be the long term answer to protecting Tua's blind side?
Ezukanma - give us the tall option as WR and step up as the no 3 receiver?
Eichenberg - lock in the LG position and be a long term starter?
Tua - stay healthy all year and lead the team back into SB calculations and himself as a possible MVP of the league?
Holland - control the secondary and start being listed as one of the best S's in the league?
Tindall - get on the park and prove he has the instincts to match his athleticism a become a long term starter at LB?
Or is there another?
Please discuss.
